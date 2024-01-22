Mazda 6 set to be discontinued in Japan – domestic production ending in mid-April; CX SUVs to fill the role

Mazda 6 set to be discontinued in Japan – domestic production ending in mid-April; CX SUVs to fill the role

Mazda has announced it will discontinue the Mazda 6 in Japan, with domestic production of both the sedan and wagon versions set to come to an end in the middle of April this year. For now, the carmaker says customers who still want a Mazda 6 can still place an order for a unit, but this will stop once the 2024 production allocation for the model has been reached.

The Mazda 6 is currently in its third generation, which was first revealed way back in 2012. Also known as the Atenza in Japan, cumulative sales of the model across all three generations in Japan has reached 226,437 units as of the end of December 2023.

This was revealed by Kazuyoshi Todo, Mazda’s executive officer in charge of domestic sales, who added that the Mazda 6’s role will be filled by the brand’s CX series of SUVs. The Mazda 6 has already been pulled from markets in the United States in 2021 as well as the United Kingdom in 2023.

Last year, Mazda ruled out the possibility of a next-generation Mazda 6 with a front longitudinal engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, which is something applied to its new Large Product vehicles like the CX-60 and CX-90. There has been no official word on a fourth-generation Mazda 6 being planned, although there has been plenty of speculation coming from Japanese media.

As for Malaysia, the Mazda 6 got updated in October 2023, which saw the introduction of a new 20th Anniversary Edition variant along with other equipment changes. The Mazda 6 comes fully imported (CBU) from Japan, but with domestic production set to end over there, could the model also be dropped here in the future?

MAZDA 6
MAZDA 6

  Ben Yap on Jan 22, 2024 at 4:54 pm

    D segment is dying.

  Peppa on Jan 22, 2024 at 5:43 pm

    It is a beautiful sedan held back by the outdated tech. The Mazda6 also the only one offer ventilated seats just like the discontinued Kia Optima GT

  commenter on Jan 22, 2024 at 6:08 pm

    Carmaker says: Nowaday customers who still want a Mazda 6 woh

