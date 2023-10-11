2023 Mazda 6 in Malaysia – 2.0L sedan RM180k, 2.5L wagon RM231k; 20th Anniversary Edition at RM241k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / October 11 2023 10:41 am

The Mazda 6 in Malaysia receives its latest round of updates, this time arriving as a 20th Anniversary Edition as part of three variants across two bodystyles – the 2.0L Sedan at RM180,359, the 2.5L Touring (station wagon) at RM230,848 and the 2.5L 20th Anniversary Edition at RM240,848. All prices are for Peninsular Malaysia, on-the-road without insurance.

Powertrain for the Mazda 6 range continues to be the Skyactiv-G 2.0 litre and 2.5 litre naturally aspirated inline-four-cylinder petrol engines, with the 2.0 litre unit producing 162 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The 2.5 litre unit in the Touring (station wagon) and the 20th Anniversary Edition outputs 192 hp at 6,000 rpm and 258 Nm at 4,000 rpm; all versions get a six-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.

Rolling stock for the 2.0L sedan are 225/55R17 tyres in 17×7.5J alloy wheels, while the 2.5L sedan and station wagon get 225/45R19 tyres on 19×7.5J alloy wheels; all versions get a 185/55R16 space saver spare on a steel wheel.

For exterior kit, the 2023 Mazda 6 get automatic LED headlights with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps and fog lamps, keyless entry, power-folding and adjustable exterior mirrors, and four parking sensors front and rear each. Inside, the 2.5L variants add a powered sunroof, colour HUD projection. The 20th Anniversary Edition sedan gets LED interior lighting, while the other two get bulb units.

2023 Mazda 6 specifications in Malaysia – click to enlarge

As its name suggests, the 20th Anniversary Edition commemorates 20 years of the Mazda 6 nameplate that made its debut in 2002, with the special edition bringing unique styling for its exterior and interior. This consists of 19-inch alloy wheels in Bright Metallic Alloy, a gunmetal finish for its front grille, along with 20th Anniversary badging on its front fender.

The interior of the 20th Anniversary Edition sedan is distinguished by its leather upholstery in tan, with 20th Anniversary embossing on its front seat headrests. The front seats also receive ventilation, while also included are a self-dimming frameless rear-view mirror, a seven-inch multi-info driver’s instrument display (4.6-inch TFT LCD for other variants) and a rear window sunshade.

Joining the overall equipment list for the 2023 Mazda 6 range in Malaysia are wireless device charging, while the i-Activsense ADAS suite is added to the 2.5L variants, and includes front and rear smart brake support (AEB), and radar-guided cruise control with stop and go with cruise and traffic support.

Infotainment in the 2023 Mazda 6 for Malaysia brings an eight-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, and four USB ports. The 2.0L sedan gets a six-speaker audio setup and a reverse camera feed, while the 2.5L versions get 11-speaker audio by Bose and a 360-degree surround view camera system.

For 2023, the Mazda 6 range in Malaysia gains Platinum Quartz and Rhodium White Premium to its palette of exterior colours, joining the existing range of Arctic White, Deep Crystal Blue, Jet Black, Machine Gray, Sonic Silver, Soul Red Crystal and Polymetal Gray. The 20th Anniversary Edition sedan exclusively gets the Artisan Red Premium colour.

In Malaysia, Mazda vehicles are sold with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty with a five-year maintenance package (except for the BT-50 pick-up truck), including labour fees, parts and lubricants costs. Both the manufacturer’s warranty and the free maintenance package are for five years or 100,000 km, whichever comes first.

2023 Mazda 6, Malaysian market – official images

