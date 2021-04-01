In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 1 April 2021 10:50 am / 1 comment

The Mazda 6 has been updated yet again in Malaysia, this time for the 2021 model year, with the sedan being offered in two variants, both fully imported (CBU) from Japan. The base variant remains the 2.0L that is priced at RM170,917, while the top-spec 2.5L goes for RM207,642.

These are on-the-road prices without insurance, and with the ongoing sales tax relief (50% in this case) factored in. Compared to before, the Mazda 6 range is now cheaper by around RM2,700 to RM3,500, depending on variant. Each purchase comes with a five-year/100,000 km manufacturer warranty and free maintenance, the latter including labour, parts and lubricants.

In terms of styling, the Mazda 6 remains unchanged from the facelifted model we got back in 2018. The same can be said of the engines, with a SkyActiv-G 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder providing 163 hp at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm in the base variant, allowing for a top speed of 205 km/h.

Meanwhile, the 2.5 litre unit churns out 192 hp at 6,000 rpm and 258 Nm at 4,000 rpm for a maximum top speed of 223 km/h. Both engines drive the front wheels through a SkyActiv-Drive six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Mazda’s i-Stop idling and G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) technologies are also standard with the Mazda 6, although the i-ELOOP brake energy regeneration system is exclusive to the 2.5L.

Equipment changes that affect both variants include the addition of Wireless Apple CarPlay support for the standard eight-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system – wired Android Auto support is still available.

2021 Mazda 6 2.5L Sedan spec sheet; click to enlarge

For the 2.0L, it now comes equipped with keyless entry, a walkaway door lock function as well as paddle shifters. The 2.5L’s revisions are mainly aesthetic, as it now comes with 19-inch alloy wheels in a black metallic finish, with side mirror caps in gloss black to match. The range-topping option also gets Burgundy Red upholstery, with the colour also used for stitching applied on the dashboard and door cards.

Beyond these changes, the rest of the spec sheet remains the same as before. The base variant is fitted with 17-inch alloys; automatic LED headlamps; LED DRLs, taillights and rear fog lights; eight parking sensors (four on each end); a 4.6-inch TFT LCD driver display; colour head-up display; dual-zone climate controls with rear vents; powered front seats with driver-side memory function; a six-speaker sound system; and a reverse camera.

The 2.5L adds on the aforementioned 19-inch alloys, along with a more advanced 4.6-inch TFT LCD multi-info display, an 11-speaker Bose sound system, a 360-degree camera. It also gets advanced safety technologies like Adaptive LED Headlamps (ALH), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) as well as front and rear Smart City Brake Support (SCBS).

2021 Mazda 6 2.0L Sedan spec sheet; click to enlarge

These active systems are not available with the 2.0L, although both variants to do come with six airbags (front, side and curtain), ABS, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), EBD, brake assist, traction control, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), all-seat seatbelt warning and Isofix child seat anchors for the rear outer seats.

Customers will now have seven colours to choose from, including Soul Red Crystal, Machine Grey, Snowflake White Pearl, Sonic Silver, Deep Crystal Blue, Jet Black and a new Polymetal Grey.