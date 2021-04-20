In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 20 April 2021 11:49 am / 0 comments

The Mazda CX-30 EV has been presented at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2021, making it the second mass-production electric vehicle from the brand after the MX-30. Set to go on sale this year via Changan Mazda – the joint venture between Changan Automobile and Mazda – the all-electric crossover will feature the company’s e-SkyActiv powertrain.

The brand has yet to provide detailed information about the powertrain, but given that the CX-30 shares the SkyActiv-Vehicle Architecture with the MX-30 (and Mazda 3), we should expect shared specifications as well.

The MX-30 is equipped with a front electric motor rated at 143 PS (141 hp or 105 kW) and 264 Nm of torque, which is powered by a 35.5-kWh lithium-ion battery. The latter supports both AC and DC charging, with the former capable of accepting a maximum input of 6.6 kW via a Type 2 connection. Meanwhile, DC charging is accomplished via a CCS connection, and with a 50-kW input, a depleted battery can reach an 80% state of charge in around 30 to 40 minutes.

In terms of design, the CX-30 EV differs from the regular model we have here thanks to an increased ground clearance that is likely necessary to create space for the battery pack incorporated in the floor. The bodywork also gets some noticeable add-ons like a bumper lip, prominent wheel arches, side steps, roof rails and rocker panels with e-SkyActiv branding.

The CX-30 EV will the brand’s first EV offering in China, and it could be a model exclusive to the market, while the MX-30 is for markets outside the country. More details about the all-electric crossover should be revealed later this year.