Bangkok 2024: Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 – jaw-dropping reincarnation of the icon, 1 of 112, RM52 mil

Anyone else struggling to keep up with the wide range of today’s supercar makers? Take Ferrari. Maranello’s range used to be pretty simple with a few core lines – the V8 starter, the V12 model, the halo and maybe a GT – but these days, I can’t draw out the family tree off-hand. It’s not so confusing over at Lamborghini, but there have been quite a lot of specials from Sant’Agata too.

But there’s no mistaking the new Countach for anything else, such is the strong reference to one of the all-time supercar icons. We look at cars for a living and it takes something truly special to make us stop and stare, but our jaws collectively dropped at the sight of the Countach at the 2024 Bangkok International Motor Show’s separate supercar hall.

Guarded by burly blokes wearing Lamborghini Club Thailand shirts (we were scolded for touching the glass enclosure, never mind the car), this Countach is owned by Akapat ‘Kim’ Phornprapha, who is the MD of Bangkok Metal Works and a director at AAL Transportation. Crucially, he’s the son of Arnop Phornprapha, the founder of AP Honda Co Ltd and Thai Honda Manufacturing Co Ltd, which manufactures and distributes Honda motorcycles in Thailand.

Kim is no stranger to the most exotic Lamborghinis, and his portfolio includes an Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster (one of 63) and a Sian Roadster (only 19 were made), among others. The reborn Countach is a 112-unit limited edition, and the young Thai tycoon’s cream/off-white coloured example is the final one off the production line. It was presented to him at Lamborghini’s HQ in May 2023 by CEO Stephan Winkelmann himself.

Why 112 units? The number was chosen to honour the LP 112 internal project name used during the original Countach’s development. The Countach LPI 800-4 made its debut at the 2021 The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering event, which is part of the Monterey Car Week. The original Countach celebrated its 50th anniversary that year.

Apart from the unmistakable wedge shape, the LPI 800-4’s carbon fibre body has many other references to the LP 500 concept, production LP 400 and other Countachs. At the front, you’ll find the LP 500’s sharp face, which features rectangular headlamps. This is accompanied by a horizontal slit higher up with lines that lead into a slim grille, the latter sporting a contemporary Countach badge placed off-centre, just like on the concept.

Below that, you’ll find air ducts that are a direct reference to those on the LP 400, albeit much larger in shape, along with a deep splitter that hints at the LP 400 S as well as the LP 5000 Quattrovalvole. The 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels have a the classic ‘telephone’ design, and check out those NACA air intakes that cut into the sides of the iconic scissor doors.

Look at the shoulders for the distinctive Countach slatted ‘gills’, which are joined by large air scoops that look like those on the Countach 25th Anniversary. Viewed from above, Periscopio lines that are narrower and more streamlined than the concept can be seen flaring out from the roof toward the back.

As with the front, the new hypercar’s rear end is recognisable as a Countach from its inverted wedge shape, with the contemporary element being the familiar “hexagonita” lights design – they’re arranged in three-unit clusters here, like on the LP 400. Meanwhile, the upswept rear apron is also a link to the original, with four exhaust tailpipes contained within a carbon fibre rear diffuser.

Under those louvres is a hybrid powertrain similar to the one used in the Sian. A 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 with 780 PS and 720 Nm of torque (5 PS less than the Sian) is paired with a 48-volt electric motor that provides an additional 34 PS/35 Nm. The latter is powered by a supercapacitor that is said to provide three times more power than a regular lithium-ion battery.

Together, the system is rated at 814 PS, and drive goes to all corners via a seven-speed ISR (Independent Shifting Rod) transmission and Haldex all-wheel drive system. 0-100 km/h is done in 2.8 seconds and one will reach 200 km/h in just 8.6 seconds. Top speed is 355 km/h, which is on par with the Sian and the LP 780-4 Ultimae.

If you’re wondering, the ‘800’ in the new Countach’s name is just Lamborghini rounding up the power output, while the ‘I’ is for ibrido, Italian for hybrid. Another question you might have is the price of this super rare and coveted car (some specials are rare, but are only known by car nerds – this is a bloody Countach). Well, it’s said to be over 400 million baht with taxes, which is equivalent to nearly RM52 million. Yup, if you have to ask…

