The Lamborghini Sián Roadster has finally been unveiled, 10 months after its coupe counterpart made its debut. Lamborghini will only be building 19 units of the roadster, a far lower number compared to regular Sián’s 63-unit production run. Of course, all 19 units have been spoken for.

The debutant model is finished in a striking Blu Uranus paint and is complemented with Oro Electrum (electric gold) wheels, the latter chosen by Lamborghini to signify electrification. Notable exterior features include a low front chin with integrated carbon-fibre splitter, Y-shaped LED DRLs, a very prominent double bubble cowl, integrated rear wing, and full LED tail lights with six distinctive hexagonal graphics.

Lamborghini says the roadster’s roofless design presents no loss of aerodynamic efficiency, with air flow seamlessly directed from the front splitters, through to the side intakes and over the rear spoiler. There are also active cooling vanes made from patented materials-science technology at the back. These are triggered by the level of heat generated from the exhaust, causing them to rotate and provide cooling.

Inside, the cabin is finished in a mixture of white with Blu Glauco detailing, as well as aluminium elements in Oro Electrum. The new air vents were produced via 3D-printing, granting customers the added flexibility of having their initials included in the process.

In terms of powertrain, the roadster is powered by the same electrified V12 powertrain, featuring titanium intake vales and the automaker’s supercapacitor technology (located in the bulkhead between the cockpit and engine). It claims that the supercapacitor stores up to 10 times the power of a lithium-ion battery and is three times more powerful, so a smaller, lighter unit is all the Sián needs.

The supercapacitor and 48-volt electric motor weigh a combined 34 kg, and together with the 6.5 litre V12 engine generate 819 PS and 760 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) transmission, allowing it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in less than 2.9 seconds. Its top speed is currently unknown, but note that the regular Sián maxes out at 351 km/h.

The electric motor, which produces 34 PS on its own, also supports low-speed functions such as reversing and parking. A specially-developed regenerative braking system fully charges the Sián’s supercapacitor every time the car brakes, and can be immediately used for instant power boost at speeds of up to 130 km/h. Lamborghini says this makes the car 10% faster than those without this system.

Another benefit of the electric motor is that it’s used to fill the gap in torque delivery while changing gears in a traditional combustion engined car. All the driver feels in the Sián is the backwards pull when accelerating, and no uncomfortable jerking movements.

As goes without saying, all 19 units of the Lamborghini Sián Roadster can be individually customised by each owner through the Lamborghini Centro Stile in conjunction with Lamborghini Ad Personam.