In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 14 August 2021 6:25 pm / 0 comments

This is it, the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. Making its debut at this year’s The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering event, which is a mainstay of Monterey Car Week, the reborn icon celebrates the Countach’s 50th anniversary this year. Just like the original from 1971, the new model is highly dramatic, but also has a modern twist to it.

The Italian carmaker did not provide pricing, but rest assured it will be probably cost an obscene amount of money, especially since only 112 units will only be made. Why that number? Well, it was chosen to denote the “LP 112” internal project name used during the original Countach’s development.

Of course, the references don’t stop there, especially when you take one look at the car. The distinctive wedge shape of the Countach is the most obvious, and the carbon-fibre body also gets cues derived on the LP 500 concept, production LP 400 and other Countach models of the past.

At the front, you’ll find the LP 500’s sharp face, which features rectangular headlamps integrated into the angular bodywork. This is accompanied by a horizontal slit higher up with lines that lead into a slim grille, the latter sporting a contemporary Countach badge placed off-centre just like on the concept.

Below that, you’ll find air ducts that are a direct reference to those on the LP 400, albeit much larger in shape, along with a deep splitter that hints at the LP 400 S as well as the LP 5000 Quattrovalvole. Progressing down the sides, you’ll find hexagonal wheel arches paired with 20-inch front and 21-inch wheels that attempt to recreate the “telephone” style of the 1980s. Carbon-ceramic brakes are also standard here, as are Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres for the wheels.

Another design element reminiscent of the LP 400 is also showcased along the sides by the NACA air intakes cut into the sides and the iconic scissor doors. On the shoulders, distinctive Countach slatted “gills” are joined by large air scoops that reminds us of the Countach 25th Anniversary. Viewed from above, Periscopio lines that are narrower and more streamlined than the concept can be seen flaring out from the roof toward the back.

The rear of the Countach is immediately recognisable from its inverted wedge shape, with the contemporary element being the familiar-looking “hexagonita” taillights that are three-unit clusters like on the LP 400. Meanwhile, the upswept rear apron is also a link to the original, with four exhaust tailpipes contained within a carbon-fibre rear diffuser.

While the Countach-inspired design elements do stand out, there’s no denying the new model’s relation to the Sián FKP 37 and Aventador. Aside from the greenhouse, the cabin gets the Aventador’s steering wheel and seats, but the dashboard, door cards and centre console are straight out of the Sián.

Lamborghini did make some revisions by giving the Countach its own air vents and different leather trim on the centre tunnel bearing the model’s name. The 8.4-inch touchscreen is also slightly tweaked, as it comes with a “Stile” button that the company says “explains the Countach design philosophy to its privileged audience.”

For propulsion, the Countach gets a hybrid setup similar to the one used in the Sián, consisting of a 6.5 litre naturally-aspirated V12 that serves up 780 PS (770 hp) and 720 Nm of torque – the horsepower count is actually slightly less (5 PS) than the Sián This is joined by a 48-volt electric motor that provides an additional 34 PS (33 hp) and 35 Nm, which is powered by a supercapacitor that provides three times more power than a regular lithium-ion battery.

As a fun trivia, the “LPI 800-4” in the model’s name explains the powertrain configuration, with “LPI” being an abbreviation for longitudinale posteriore ibrido, where “LP” points to the engine’s longitudinal placement behind the driver, while “I” translates to hybrid from Italian. Even though the actual output is 814 PS, Lamborghini decided to round it down to 800 just because, while the “4” relates to the all-wheel drive system.

Together, the system outputs 814 PS (803 hp), with drive going to all four wheels via a seven-speed ISR (Independent Shifting Rod) transmission and Haldex all-wheel drive system. Performance-wise, the Countach takes 2.8 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h, 8.6 seconds from 0-200 km/h, and the top speed is 355 km/h, which is on par with the Sián as well as the LP 780-4 Ultimae.

The special model will be delivered to customers who can afford one beginning from the first quarter of next year, and there are three historic colours to choose from, including Impact White, Giallo Countach and Verde Medio. As an alternative, Lamborghini also offers its contemporary palette of mostly metallic colours, such as Viola Pasifae or Blu Uranus.

If you’re wondering which famous fighting bull the Countach is named after, there is none because the name originated from the word contacc, which is an exclamation of astonishment in the Piedmontese language. As such, it is one of very few Lamborghini model names not connected to bulls.