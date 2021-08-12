In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 12 August 2021 10:28 am / 0 comments

After announcing the return of the Lamborghini Countach recently, the Italian carmaker has now released new teaser images of the reborn supercar on Instagram. With them, we have a better idea of what the end product will look like and even what will power it.

In one of the images, we can see a pointed nose with a vented trim piece in black, the latter featuring a contemporary Countach badge with lowercase letters. This is a direct reference to the original Countach LP500 concept that Lamborghini presented back in 1971, right down to the off-centre placement of said badge.

We also get to see a large lower intake as well as a deep front splitter at the front, which are cues seen on production versions of the Countach like the LP400 S. The intake vents located just behind the passenger cabin are also instantly recognisable features from the past, with a black fuel filler cap located nearby. An earlier teaser also shows a wedge shape profile that pays homage to the automotive icon of the 1970s.

Meanwhile, a third image shows us the engine bay that confirms the presence of a V12 engine, and there are gold accents to accompany the company’s typical placement of a plaque to indicate the engine’s firing order. A previous report suggests that the model will be called the Countach LPI800-4 and will come with all-wheel drive, a hybrid system and 800 PS.

The carmaker did not provide a reveal date, but has said that we should “stay tuned to discover the new Lamborghini Countach.” With the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance set to take place this weekend, the glitzy event could be where we get to see the new Countach in full. Stay tuned.