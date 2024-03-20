2024 Toyota Hilux Revo GR Sport Wide Tread launched in Thailand – widebody kit, 224 PS, 550 Nm; fr RM197k

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / March 20 2024 1:31 pm

Toyota Motor Thailand has launched the Toyota Hilux Revo GR Sport Wide Tread, which retails for 1.499 million baht (RM196,868). Compared to the previous GR Sport sold in the country, the new variant gets a more powerful engine as well as various upgrades aimed at making the pick-up truck a lot more rugged and aggressive in appearance.

Starting under the bonnet, the GR Sport Wide Tread is still powered by a 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre inline-four turbodiesel engine, although it now delivers 224 PS (221 hp or 165 kW) at 3,400 rpm and 550 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm – these figures are identical to the GR Sport we have in Malaysia.

The updated engine’s common rail direct fuel injection system also now operates at a higher pressure of 275 MPa instead of 265 MPa, and there’s a diesel particulate filter to ensure it meets Euro 5 standards. Other changes include a new engine control unit (ECU) and specific tuning for the engine and transmission.

In terms of visual changes, the Thailand-spec GR Sport mimics the variant sold in Australia by wearing new bumpers and a front grille that are more attention-grabbing. Joining these parts is a widebody kit that includes overfenders which increase the front track by 140 mm while the rear is up by 155 mm to accommodate the chunky 265/65 profile BF Goodrich AT tyres paired with 17-inch wheels.

The pick-up truck also has an increased ground clearance of 37 mm, accompanied by new monotube dampers that are fitted further out from the ladder-frame chassis. Other changes are retuned front coil springs, a larger front stabiliser bar, thicker front wishbones, additional welding for the chassis, disc brakes for the rear (previously drums) and larger front brake discs (17 inches instead of 16 inches).

With these changes, the GR Sport measures 5,320 mm long, 2,020 mm wide, 1,880 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,085 mm. The increased front track now spans 1,675 mm while it is 1,705 mm in the rear, and the ground clearance is 217 mm.

Inside, the GR Sport receives a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The kit list is also improved with an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a wireless charging pad, USB-C ports for rear passengers and a new pattern for the interior trim.

Other standard equipment includes bi-beam LED headlamps, LED front fog lamps, suede/leather seat upholstery, a GR Sport-branded steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, T-Connect telematics, a 360-degree camera, six speakers, keyless entry and start, seven airbags, the usual array of passive safety systems, hill start assist, hill descent control, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and prevention and rear cross traffic alert.

While we do get the more powerful engine in Malaysia, our Hilux GR Sport doesn’t look nearly as aggressive and rugged as what’s offered in Australia and now, Thailand. What do you think of this look for the Hilux GR Sport? Should we get this here?

