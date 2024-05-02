Beijing 2024: Volkswagen ID. Code concept previews future EVs for China – ID.UX sub-brand introduced

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / May 2 2024 3:50 pm

Volkswagen’s debut at this year’s Auto China in Beijing is the ID. Code, a concept that previews a future large electric SUV featuring a new design language that will also be applied to future models sold in China.

Standout cues on the ID. Code include a swept-back roofline and chiseled wheel arches that flow into smooth surfaces for a rather aerodynamic shape. Meanwhile, the front end gets an interactive lighting system that includes something called the Light Cloud, which is made up of 967 LEDs to make up a light strip between the headlamps.

The Light Cloud is said to give the concept some character by allowing it to “express itself” via “3D eyes that look in various directions.” There’s also the Light Screen that is located where a grille would be. This acts like a display panel that can show a variety of information or messages when active (like when in autonomous driving mode), but is otherwise blended into the bodywork thanks to a special transparent paint.

For even more expressiveness, the ID. Code has Smart Windows where certain areas on the glass can display an avatar that can interact with you as you approach the vehicle. Unsurprisingly, artificial intelligence (AI) will power many of some of these systems.

As an electric vehicle (EV), Volkswagen isn’t giving much in the way of details aside from the fact that there are electric motors drawing power from a lithium-ion battery, the latter supplemented by solar panels integrated into the glass roof. There’s also a comprehensive sensor suite and advanced processing to enable Level 4 autonomous driving, in which case drivers can take their hands off the wheel.

When in self-driving mode, passengers at the front and swivel their seats 180 degrees to mingle with those in the back or strike up a conversation with the car’s avatar. The cabin itself is minimalistic in its design, with a display spanning their entire top section of the dashboard, while a secondary display tilts up from the tip of the centre console. Volkswagen adds the ID. Code’s sound, ambient lighting and climate systems are meant to provide “private jet” levels of comfort

Just how much of the concept’s fancy features will make it to production remains to be seen but the ID. Code represents the start of a new future of the brand’s EVs in China. To that end, Volkswagen says its ID. family will grow to a total of 16 models by 2030, including five EVs that are part of a new ID.UX sub-brand which will celebrate their market debut by 2027.

