2024 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed – fifth-gen three-row SUV gets a bold, boxy design; full debut in August

Remember the fourth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe? Well, you can forget everything about it because it looks like the South Korean carmaker sure did when creating this, the fifth-generation Santa. Retaining very little besides the nameplate, the all-new three-row SUV is radically different than its predecessor in many ways.

“For Santa Fe’s first full model change since 2018, Hyundai Motor took an unconventional approach with a lifestyle-based design typology to maximize rear cargo capacity and better accommodate outdoor and urban activities,” the company said in its official release.

Let’s start with the thing that immediately stands out, the design. Where the previous Santa Fe sported some curvy lines, the latest one swaps all of that for a boxy, straight-edged look. Squint hard enough and you might even imagine this to be a blown-up take on the Exter that recently went on sale in India.

According to Hyundai, the new body is a result of the Santa Fe’s increased wheelbase and wider tailgate area. The company isn’t providing figures for now, but the outgoing model had a wheelbase that spanned 2,765 mm and measured 4,770 in overall length.

Styling cues that catch the eye are the flared wheel arches, a rakish windscreen and a gently sloping roof, with the latter of the three terminating at a tailgate that appears to be fully upright. While the general shape appears to be a throwback to old-school SUVs, there are touches to make the Santa Fe appear futuristic.

These include the daytime running lights integrated into the headlamps which form a ‘H’ pattern (like on the Exter), which are accompanied by a light bar running across the main grille. The inserts for the grille and lower intake also feature a triangular motif and the face is a mixture of black and body-coloured trim (this also applies to the sides a la the Land Rover Defender).

At the rear, we find the massive tailgate that looks like it belongs on a van, and just like the front, the taillights have the same ‘H’ light signature as the DRLs. Moving further downwards, we find black trim that completes the all-around black body cladding, along with reflectors, the reverse lights and a single exhaust finisher.

The badging on the tailgate indicates the Santa Fe will be offered with a 2.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel drive system. It’s not certain if the Smartstream G2.5 T-GDI unit of the previous model, which was paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, is carried over – the mill served up 281 PS (277 hp or 207 kW) and 422 Nm of torque.

The interior also gets an overhaul with an upright dashboard that is minimalistic in design. Taking centre stage is the Panoramic Curved Display that connects a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an infotainment touchscreen. Meanwhile, the angled panel just under the central air vents (note the ‘H’ motif on them) houses controls for media playback, climate system and driving-related functions. No gear selector here, as that’s been relocated to a stalk on the steering column.

Hyundai also touts the many practical features of the Santa Fe’s cabin, including dual wireless phone chargers aft of a panel containing charging ports, deep cupholders on the centre console, a storage area beneath said console and a shelf area above the glovebox.

Given this is a three-row SUV, the carmaker also touted the Santa’s “generous living space for an effortless outdoor lifestyle.” With the rear tailgate open, you can get a terrace-like feel, and the fully foldable second- and third-row seats allow for a camping setup as suggested by the press photos.

With the brightly coloured seats and headliner, there’s also a sense of spaciousness, while the wood-patterned trim and Nappa leather-upholstered seats add some style to the interior. Sustainable materials are also used here, as the suede headliner, car mats, and second- and third-row seatbacks are made from recycled plastic, while the crash pad and door trim covers are made from eco-friendly leatherette.

Hyundai says the all-new Santa Fe will celebrate its full debut in August, with pricing likely to be announced then. What do you think of the Santa Fe? Do you like the way it looks? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

