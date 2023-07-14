2023 Hyundai Exter launched in India – sub-4m SUV; 1.2L engines, including CNG; 5MT, 5AMT; from RM33k

In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 14 July 2023 4:21 pm / 0 comments

Following its debut in May this year, the Hyundai Exter has now been launched in India as the brand’s cheapest SUV. Available in five variants – EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect – the sub-4m SUV starts from 599,900 Indian rupees (about RM33k) and peaks at INR999,990 (abour RM55k).

Given the segment it competes in, the Exter is unsurprisingly compact. It measures just 3,815 mm long, 1,710 mm wide, 1,631 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. Hyundai is offering two engines for the model, with the first being a Kappa 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit that serves up 83 PS (82 hp or 61 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The mill drives the front wheels via manual or automated manual transmission, both with five forward speeds. Meanwhile, the second engine is a bi-fuel 1.2 litre unit also that can handle both petrol and compressed natural gas (CNG), albeit with reduced outputs of 69 PS (68 hp or 50.5 kW) and 95.2 Nm. This is only offered with a five-speed manual and can be had in S and SX guises, with prices ranging from INR823,990 to INR896,990 (about RM45k to RM49k).

The Exter’s suspension setup is made up of front McPherson struts and a rear torsion beam, along with electric power steering, front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. Wheel sizes range from 14 to 15 inches depending on the variant chosen.

In terms of equipment, the top-spec SX (O) Connect comes standard with halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, combination fabric/leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a powered sunroof, keyless entry and start, a wireless phone charger, automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, a dual-camera dashcam and a cooled glove box.

All variants come with six airbags, a seat belt reminder (all seats), speed-sensing auto lock and ISOFIX child seat anchors, with most also equipped with ESC, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist, a reverse camera a tyre pressure monitor.

The Exter’s interior is primarily black but there are three different themes for the trim and seat inserts. The first is Cosmic Blue that can be paired with an exterior in the same hue, with or without a contrasting black roof. Next is a Light Sage option available with a Ranger Khaki or Atlas White exterior, both with a black roof (the former can also be had without it), while the last option is Silver inserts pairable with monotone shades – Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White and Titan Grey.

