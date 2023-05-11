In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 11 May 2023 5:20 pm / 1 comment

Hyundai Motor India (HMI) has revealed the all-new Exter, which is a new sub-four-metre SUV that will compete against cars like the Tata Punch, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite when it goes on sale – order taking has already begun for a fee of 11,000 rupees (RM598).

The Korean carmaker did not provide any dimensions for the Exter, but it is expected to be around the size of the Casper that measures 3,595 mm long, 1,595 mm wide, 1,575 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,400 mm.

Reports from media outlets in India suggest the Exter will be built on the K1 platform, which is also used by the Casper in South Korea as well as the Grand i10 Nios in India. HMI has confirmed the Exter will get two engine options, with the first being a Kappa II 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder gasohol-ready unit paired with a five-speed manual or automated manual transmission (marketed as Smart Auto AMT).

The second engine is a bi-fuel 1.2 litre unit also from the Kappa family that can handle both petrol and compressed natural gas (CNG), although this is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox. “All powertrains are tuned to deliver consistent performance in diverse conditions and will ensure a delightful driving experience,” the company said in its release.

As for trim options, there are five to choose from, namely EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. A unique Ranger Khaki paint finish will also be offered, which is described as reflective of “one’s exploration desires while celebrating the thrill of setting out in the world.”

Design-wise, the Exter sports a rather distinctive face that features H-shaped LED daytime running lights set above the main projector headlamps, with the latter flanking a smaller take on the brand’s parametric grille.

Other highlights include the Exter script just below the trim linking the DRLs, a skid plate, prominent fenders as well as black body cladding. Hyundai is also keen to point out the SUV’s floating roof design with a two-tone colour scheme, which is complemented by roof rails and C-pillar garnish that also gets a parametric design. For now, the carmaker has not provided details of the interior and available features.