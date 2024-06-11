Zeekr 009 EV coming to Malaysia – large premium electric MPV to rival Toyota Alphard/Vellfire

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Zeekr / By Mick Chan / June 11 2024 2:43 pm

The private preview of the Zeekr X that was held last week indicated that the brand is on its way into Malaysia, which has been confirmed by the signing of a cooperation agreement with Sentinel Automotive who will be the brand’s local partner in Malaysia.

In addition to the SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture)-based Zeekr X, which shares its underpinnings with the smart #1, #3 and Volvo EX30, the Malaysian arrival of the Zeekr brand will also bring the 009 MPV to our market, with both the SUV and MPV announced for both Malaysian and Indonesian markets.

The Zeekr 009 MPV that was unveiled in 2022 is a large unit, measuring 5,209 mm long, 2,024 mm wide and 1,848 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,205 mm, bigger than even the Toyota Alphard/Vellfire MPVs, being 99 mm longer, 174 mm wider and 102 mm lower than the Alphard.

This also has a platform twin in the Volvo EM90, though the Volvo is offered solely with a single-motor powertrain with a 272 PS/343 Nm motor driving the rear wheels, whereas all variants of the 009 sold in China pack a dual-motor powertrain producing 544 PS and 686 Nm, exactly double those of the EM90, propelling the 009 from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

Chinese market units of the 009 MPV can be specified with a NMC battery of either 116 kWh or 140 kWh capacity, offering a claimed range of 702 km and 822 km on the lenient CLTC Chinese domestic testing standard. Early details reveal that the 116 kWh battery-equipped version get take DC fast charging to bring its state of charge from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes.

Externally, the Zeekr 009 features headlamps which are topped by ververtically-oriented LED DRLs which mirror the motif in the front silver grille, forming what Geely calls a ‘Fountain of Light’ that consists of 154 LED strips.

Its multi-spoke wheels are designed to mimic the pattern of staggered lines on the MPV’s front grille, while a shark-fin shape has been integrated into the base of the C-pillar.

Inside, the 2-2-2 six-seater three-row configuration is standard on the 009, as seen in the Bangkok 2024 display vehicle. Elsewhere, even more luxury can be had from a four-seater VIP version offered in China, called the 009 Grand, taking after the layout of the Lexus LM.

Equipment for the three-row electric MPV includes front passenger and second-row seat massage functions, a Yamaha-branded 20-speaker audio setup, which includes speakers in the headrests for the driver and second row, and double glazing that is applied to the windows, through to the third row.

Also on are a 10.25-inch instrument display, a 15.4-inch centre touchscreen and a separate 15.6-inch ceiling-mounted monitor for the second row, the latter featuring one-touch meeting and theatre modes for the rear screen, seats and sunshades.

As for the company’s setup in Malaysia, its first outlet in the country will be in Kuala Lumpur, with further outlets to be built in major areas such as Penang and Selangor, and these will begin with offering the Zeekr X SUV and 009 MPV in the brand’s line-up.

GALLERY: Zeekr 009 at BIMS 2024

