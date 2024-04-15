Zeekr 009 Grand teased – electric Lexus LM rival with four seats, massive rear screen, to be revealed April 19

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Jonathan Lee / April 15 2024 11:30 am

The Zeekr 009 is already an impossibly luxurious MPV, larger than a Toyota Alphard/Vellfire and coming with an equally sumptuous cabin and a silent, effortless electric powertrain. But in China, being “impossibly luxurious” is clearly not enough, because Geely’s flagship EV brand is looking to one-up itself with the 009 Grand – a four-seater version that has the Lexus LM in its sights.

It’s being teased at the moment ahead of its April 19 reveal, but we’re already getting a good look at the grandiose cabin – at least for the rear passengers. It certainly is impressive, equipped with massive wingback seats with wraparound headrests, neck pillows and adjustable ottomans. You also get an enormous glass roof and white wood veneer (or is it marble?) to match the white leather upholstery.

The most impressive part of the interior, however, is up front. Here, you’ll find a humongous rear monitor (who are we kidding, it’s a TV the size of the one in your living room) that dwarfs the slim and wide displays used in cars like the LM and the BMW i7. As expected, you can watch TV shows and movies through streaming services like iQiyi, and there’s even a karaoke function built in.

The sheer size of the TV means that the usual glass rear screen dividing the front and rear cabins has been reduced to a frosted sliver up top, meaning that there’s no way for those sitting up front to see the rear passengers. A second tablet-style display sits atop a large centre console.

Of course, none of this is visible from the outside, where the Grand looks almost identical to the regular 009. However, there are a few identifying touches, such as the dark chrome grille and the Rolls-Royce-like 20-inch polished dish wheels. One can also spot a new lidar sensor atop the windscreen, hinting at increased semi-autonomous driving capabilities.

The 009’s sheer size means there was no need to enlarge it to fit the four seats and barrage of displays, and still have near-infinite levels of rear legroom left over. Measuring 5,209 mm long, 2,024 mm wide and 1,848 mm tall, the car is already 199 mm longer, 174 mm wider and 102 mm lower than the Alphard, while its 3,205 mm wheelbase is a staggering 205 mm longer.

No technical details have been revealed just yet, but expect the Grand to feature the same dual-motor all-wheel-powertrain pushing out an astonishing 544 PS (400 kW) and 686 Nm. This flings the standard 009 from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, although the Grand’s extra weight will almost certainly add a few tenths of a second to the century sprint.

Also likely is a choice of 116 kWh and 140 kWh NMC batteries that, on the regular 009, deliver a range of 702 and 822 km respectively – albeit on the notoriously lenient CLTC cycle. The 116 kWh unit can be DC fast charged from 10 to 80% in 28 minutes. Expect the 009 Grand to make an appearance at Auto China in Beijing next week.

Ultimate luxury unfolded in every detail. The 20-inch forged disc wheels have enchanting laser-etched finish. Stay tuned for the Grand reveal. #Zeekr009Grand pic.twitter.com/sZFtFshw0R — ZEEKR (@ZEEKRGlobal) April 11, 2024

