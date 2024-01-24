BMW i7 EV enters Malaysia Airlines private transfer service at KLIA – for Enrich Platinum, business class

Posted in BMW, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Mick Chan / January 24 2024 5:48 pm

The BMW i7 electric vehicle will serve in the exclusive private terminal transfer service at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for Malaysia Airlines, offering the private terminal transfer service to the airline’s Enrich Platinum, Business Suite and business class passengers from February 1, 2024, in collaboration with BMW Group Malaysia through its dealer Ingress Auto.

Offered to the airline’s aforementioned passengers who will be departing KLIA, the i7 private transfer service will travel between the airport’s Terminal 1 main terminal building and the satellite building. The flagship EVs will be deployed amidst the temporary suspension of the airport’s aerotrain service between the main terminal and satellite buildings, according to the announcement by BMW Group Malaysia.

The fleet of i7 EVs will initially be deployed at the pick-up point that is located at Gate G1 in the main terminal building, and the airline will also deploy additional units of the flagship electric vehicle in the near future after the completion of the arrival lounge at the satellite building, BMW Group Malaysia said.

Allocation of the i7 private transfer vehicles is for solo travellers, couples, and families of up to four passengers per car, “eliminating any concerns about sharing rides” for eligible travellers who desire a more private mode of travelling between the airport’s terminal buildings.

Launched in Malaysia in June 2023, the BMW i7 arrived on the Malaysian market priced from RM707,250 on-the-road (OTR) without insurance when purchased with the standard two-year warranty, or RM729,800 with the optional extended five-year warranty with six-year service package.

The BMW i7 is on sale in Malaysia as the xDrive60, which packs a dual-motor AWD powertrain that makes a combined 544 PS and 745 Nm of torque. These propel the i7 from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and to a limited top speed of 240 km/h, while a 105.7kWh battery (101.7 kWh nett) provides up to 625 km of range on the WLTP testing protocol.

Recharging the BMW i7 via a Type 2 AC connection can be done at up to 11 kW, which will bring a 0-100% recharge in 9.5 hours, while DC charging via CCS2 goes up to 195 kW, which yields a 10-80% recharge in 34 minutes.

GALLERY: BMW i7 in Malaysia

