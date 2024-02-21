Toyota Alphard Hybrid and Vellfire Hybrid previewed at UMWT’s Beyond Zero event – Malaysian launch soon?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / February 21 2024 1:18 pm

Last year, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) said it was committed to a multi-pathway strategy to support Malaysia’s goal of becoming carbon-neutral nation by 2050. This year, the company is following up on this initiative by previewing some electrified models that could come our way in the near future at its Beyond Zero event. The ones featured here are hybrid versions of the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire, which aren’t available when both MPVs were launched here last October.

Instead, the Alphard came with a a T24A-FTS 2.4 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that serves up 278 PS (275 hp or 205 kW) and 430 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Vellfire is powered by a 2AR-FE 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine making 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 235 Nm.

The hybrid powertrain for the MPV duo is a series-parallel system featuring a Dynamic Force engine, specifically the A25A-FXS. The 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol unit puts out 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 236 Nm and is augmented by a 5NM electric motor rated at 182 PS (180 hp) and 270 Nm.

The end result is a total system output of 250 PS (247 hp or 184 kW), with an electronic CVT (E-CVT) sending drive to the front wheels. There’s also an all-wheel drive (E-Four) version which adds a 4NM electric motor at the rear rated at 54 PS (54 hp or 40 kW) and 121 Nm – this is offered in Thailand.

For now, UMWT isn’t confirming if it will launch hybrid versions of the Alphard and Vellfire, although the two display cars sport dashcams that the company installs in its other models. The two non-hybrid versions of the MPVs are currently imported from Japan, and given the end of incentives for CBU hybrids many moons ago, pricing is a huge consideration.

The Alphard currently retails for RM538,000 on-the-road without insurance while the Vellfire is priced at RM438,000. If hybrid variants do come in, how much would you be willing to pay for them? For context, hybrid variants of the MPVs in Japan sell start from around 8.5 million yen (about RM272k).

GALLERY: 2024 Toyota Alphard Hybrid



GALLERY: 2024 Toyota Vellfire Hybrid

