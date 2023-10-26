Toyota Vellfire Spacious Lounge concept tries to be a Lexus LM with a refrigerator, four seats, coat hanger

Posted in Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / October 26 2023 9:50 am

The Toyota Vellfire Spacious Lounge concept is currently being displayed at the Japan Mobility Show, so here are some live photos of the unique MPV that has been worked on by the carmaker’s subsidiary, Toyota Auto Body.

Unlike a regular Vellfire, the Spacious Lounge seats just four people, with those in the rear benefitting from plenty of legroom. Taking a page out of the Lexus LM, the concept also gains quite a few creature comforts such as a refrigerator. This is located in a centre console just behind the front seats, allowing you to keep your beverage of choice cold as you are chauffeured along.

In the same area, there are also floor trays to hold your bags or shoes as well as built-in speakers in the headrest of the front seats. Unlike the LM, you don’t get a wall partition with a built-in 48-inch wide-screen display. Instead, there’s only a privacy curtain and a flip-down display located in the ceiling of the vehicle.

Other amenities include a luggage area and a coat hanger, the latter located behind the rear seats that your chauffer can fetch for you when you arrive at your next business meeting. On the way there, you can enjoy the comfort of the two individual seats with built-in ottomans and dedicated tablets to control various functions. There are also power outlets and tables that can be folded out like in an airplane so you get some work done on the move.

In Japan, the most expensive version of the Vellfire with the Executive Lounge package (with six seats) is priced at 8.92 million yen (RM284,167), while the LM is only offered as the LM 500h Executive (with four seats and the big screen) at 20 million yen (RM637,236). If you want the four-seat layout of the LM but can’t spring the premium for it, this concept is proof that it can be done with some modifications, and possibly for a lot less money.

