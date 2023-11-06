2024 Honda Prologue on display – EV SUV jointly developed with GM; 288 hp AWD, up to 480 km range

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / November 6 2023 4:18 pm

At the recent Japan Mobility Show, Honda showcased the new Prologue, which is the brand’s fully electric SUV jointly developed with General Motors (GM). Built on GM’s Ultium platform, the Prologue was styled by Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles and was presented at the event in the range-topping AWD Elite variant.

All versions of the Prologue feature a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 85 kWh that is good for an estimated range of up to 480 km. With DC fast charging at a max of 155 kW, 104 km of range can be recovered in just ten minutes, claims the manufacturer.

On the Elite as well as the two other AWD variants (EX and Touring), the battery supplies power to two electric motors that provide a total system output of 288 hp and 451 Nm of torque. The Prologue is also offered in a single-motor, front-wheel drive configuration in EX and Touring trims, but technical specifications of the FWD model aren’t available yet.

In terms of dimensions, the Prologue Prologue measures 4,877 mm long, 1,989 mm wide, 1,643 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 3,094 mm. Boot space is 713 litres, expandable to 1,633 litres with the 60:40 split-folding rear seats down.

As for standard equipment, the Elite variant brings with it 21-inch alloy wheels, Honda Sensing, eight airbags, an 11-inch digital instrument cluster, an 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google built-in, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a wireless charging pad, heated front seats, USB-C charging ports (45 watts of output), a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, a 12-speaker Bose sound system and perforated leather seats.

Pricing for the Prologue starts in the upper USD40,000 (RM185,940) range when it goes on sale in the US for the 2024 model year. So far, the electric vehicle (EV) is only being marketed in North America, so its presence in Tokyo was likely to represent Honda’s electrification strategy. Would you want something like this in our market?

