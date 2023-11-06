Toyota Kayoibako concept – battery-electric light commercial van study with configurable interior

Posted in Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / November 6 2023 2:19 pm

The Toyota Kayoibako concept vehicle was unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, showcasing the Japanese manufacturer’s take on a compact mobile space concept representing the future of mobility, says Toyota. Also shown by the brand at the show was the Global Hiace BEV Concept.

The term kayoibako refers to configurable shipping containers which are sized to eliminate waste and are able to meet a range of needs with changeable inserts, aiming to offer an ultra-expandable design to allow for tailoring to suit different roles.

In essence, the Kayoibako is an EV van with a modular interior for applications such as transport for wheelchair users, a mobile shop or as a passenger shuttle. Powertrain details are scarce, with Toyota describing the Kayoibako concept as a battery-electric vehicle.

Inside, the Kayoibako concept can be seen to feature a curved, full-width main display as well as a smaller, secondary display in the centre next to the steering yoke.

Measuring 3,990 mm long, 1,790 mm wide and 1,855 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,800 mm, the Kayoibako concept has interior dimensions of 3,127 mm in length (2,141 mm on the driver’s side), 1,485 mm in width and 1,437 mm in height.

In addition to the white unit, Toyota also showed a second example in green that appears to be outfitted for outdoor adventure applications, seen here with a raised ride height and off-road wheels and tyres. This example has also been kitted with a roof rack on top, a ladder at the rear as well as a jerry can mount on the right-hand-side.

