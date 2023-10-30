Toyota Global Hiace BEV Concept on display – fully electric van for cargo, tourist-carrying, ambulance duty

Posted in Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / October 30 2023 4:24 pm

This is the Toyota Global Hiace BEV Concept, which is currently on display at the ongoing Japan Mobility Show. Created by the Japanese carmaker’s subsidiary, Toyota Auto Body, it is based on the latest H300-series Hiace, which was chosen by the Malaysian ministry of defence for ambulance duty, although you can’t buy one from UMWT (only the older fifth-generation model is offered).

Getting back to the Global Hiace BEV Concept, the show car uses the Normal/Standard Roof body of the Hiace that measures 5,265 mm long, 1,950 mm wide, 1,990 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm wheelbase. The cargo space comes in at 1,715 mm wide and 1,270 mm tall.

However, the concept’s front end differs quite a bit from a regular Hiace and adds another 15 mm to the overall length to reach 5,280 mm. The new face features pixel-like headlamps with daytime running lights that extend into a closed-off grille, accompanied by illuminated sections at the corners of the bumper.

Down the sides, you’ll find turbofan-like wheels that are likely there for aerodynamic purposes, while the rear sports more modern taillights and the Hiace’s optional barn doors (instead of a regular tailgate).

Inside, the concept electric vehicle (EV) is configured to be a delivery van, with a shelving unit and plenty of space. There’s only one seat for the driver, which gets to enjoy a digital instrument cluster as well as a large touchscreen infotainment system that includes connected services to track package routes and more. A rotary dial occupies the space where you would normally find the Hiace’s gear lever.

Aside from being a panel van, Toyota Auto Body also has a video that shows the concept with side windows, a longer wheelbase and a higher roof for various applications, including as a tourist van, a cargo mover and even an ambulance. For now, the company isn’t disclosing powertrain details.

