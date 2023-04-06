In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 6 April 2023 11:16 am / 4 comments

The sixth-generation Toyota Hiace is the vehicle of choice for the ministry of defence (Mindef), which recently took delivery of 50 units to serve as ambulances to improve health services for military personnel.

Defence minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the new ambulances will replace existing vehicles that are either worn out or damaged. They will be used by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and stationed at hospitals and camps throughout the country.

“The receipt of these assets is crucial for improving the quality of service for the MAF Health Corps and ensuring that the affairs of personnel remain a top priority. I hope that these MAF ambulances can also be used by outside parties who need medical treatment,” Mohamad Hasan told said in a report by The Sun Daily.

The all-new H300 Hiace first made its global debut in 2019 to succeed the H200 model that has been around since 2004 – the latter is currently still being sold by UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT). Built on a new platform specifically developed for it, the H300 offers higher body rigidity and an improved ride.

Depending on the market it is sold in, the H300 can be had with a 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre turbodiesel four-cylinder or a choice of two petrol engines: 7GR-FKS 3.5 litre V6 and 2TR-FE 2.7 litre four-cylinder – both naturally aspirated. Transmission options include a six-speed automatic and a six- or five-speed manual.

Being a commercial van, the H300 can be configured extensively to suit the desired vehicle purpose. As a start, there are two body types – Normal/Standard Roof and Long/High Roof – to choose from and plenty of seating layouts.