Toyota X-Van Gear concept shown – three-row van features sliding doors, configurable seating layout

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / October 31 2023 3:46 pm

The Toyota X-Van Gear concept is being shown at the Japan Mobility Show 2023, where it is being shown with fellow Toyota Auto Body creation, the Global Hiace BEV Concept.

Measuring 4,695 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,855 mm tall, the X-Van – pronounced ‘cross van’ – features a sliding door design for both front and rear doors, revealing a body that does without B-pillars for ease of entry and egress.

These doors slide on tracks which blend into the headlamp and tail lamp assemblies, which are slim horizontal units joined by vertically oriented pixel-like units. The X-Van appears to be aimed at the outdoorsy user, with SUV-like black plastic cladding around its wheel arches, sills, bumpers and front and rear fascia, while a roof rack provides additional storage space atop the vehicle.

Inside is a cabin with a three-row seating layout, featuring a front passenger seat that can swivel to face the other passengers in the vehicle, or slide rearwards to vacate the space next to the driver and form a 1-3-2 seating layout, with a two-seater bench in the third row.

In addition to the configurable front passenger seat, the middle row bench can have its seat backs folded flat to form a table, where the front passenger and third-row occupants can use the cabin in a lounge-like layout.

The X-Van Gear concept is one of three concepts by Toyota Auto Body on the X-Van base, the other two being the X-Van Core and the X-Van Tool, each with varying storage options that are possible with the bodyshell. As with the Global Hiace BEV concept, Toyota has not revealed details on powertrain.

