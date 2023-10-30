Lexus LF-ZL concept previews future flagship EV SUV

Posted in Cars, International News, Lexus / By Mick Chan / October 30 2023 5:49 pm

Lexus has unveiled two battery-electric concept vehicles at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, and one of these is the LF-ZL concept that “represents a future Lexus flagship luxury model,” according to the brand; the other is the lower-slung LF-ZC that has been given a definitive timeline of entering production by 2026.

Short for ‘Lexus Zero-emissions Luxury’, the LF-ZL is a crossover that measures 5,300 mm long, 2,020 mm wide and 1,700 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,350 mm, and employs next-generation battery-electric vehicle architecture as well as software from the new Arene operating system. For comparison, the Lexus LS flagship sedan measures 5,235 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,450 mm tall with a 3,125 mm wheelbase.

The LF-ZL employs set of doors which open to reveal the absence of B-pillars, and with front doors that open conventionally and sliding rear doors, this layout offers more spacious entry and exit points for the rear seat occupants which are accommodated by two individual seats.

Inside, the LF-ZL cabin features a dual-widescreen infotainment setup, and works with the Arene OS that aims to anticipate the driver’s needs for a more personalised experience. The integration of information also aims to ‘generate fresh experiential value’ by enabling interaction with a range of infrastructure and services, which would appear to be a form of vehicle-to-X (V2X) technology.

Meanwhile, onboard sensors work with data from the vehicle’s surroundings, and the vehicle’s onboard displays will offer information and voice guidance when its driver points to objects of interest during a journey.

Lexus has yet to detail powertrain specifications or plans for putting the LF-ZL into production, though as stated at the beginning, the concept aims to paint a picture of an upcoming flagship BEV crossover or SUV that aims to “offer a prestigious ownership experience beyond just the car.”

