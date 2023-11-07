BMW Vision Neue Klasse on display at JMS – concept previews brand’s future EV tech and design language

Posted in BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / November 7 2023 4:37 pm

In addition to the latest BMW X2, another vehicle showcased by the German carmaker at the recent Japan Mobility Show was the Vision Neue Klasse. First revealed back in September this year, the concept serves to preview the brand’s next generation of electric vehicles (EVs), with reports suggesting this being the first draft of a future 3 Series that is expected to debut in 2025.

The concept’s name is a reference to the Neue Klasse (or New Class) of sedans and coupes that BMW produced back in the 1960s that helped save the company from bankruptcy. In today’s age, the Vision Neue Klasse represents a similar transformative period for the much more financially stable company, one that is driven by electrification.

Future production EVs to emerge from the concept will feature the sixth generation of BMW’s eDrive technology, which is said to provide 30% more range, 30% faster charging, and 25% more efficiency. These cars will also feature high-density cylindrical batteries (20% higher) as well as an 800-volt electric architecture, the latter allowing for much faster charging times.

In terms of design, the Vision Neue Klasse boasts a retro-futuristic exterior that serves up a fresh interpretation of the brand’s signature cues. These include the exaggerated kidney grille, double headlamps and Hofmeister kink, which are joined by 21-inch aerodynamic wheels and contrasting black side skirts and bumpers.

Meanwhile, elaborate lighting effects inject a bit of character into the vehicle to deepen the interaction with others around it, and is helped along by E Ink elements in the lower portion of the side windows.

Inside, the human machine interface (HMI) is represented by the BMW Panoramic Vision, central display and multifunction buttons on the steering wheel. These are linked to the next generation of iDrive, with information being projected at the ideal height into the driver’s line of sight. Occupants can also fiddle with My Modes to set their preferred ambiance inside the cabin made with eco-friendly materials.

Production of the first Neue Klasse model will commence in 2025 at the carmaker’s new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, followed by Plant Munich in 2026. It was also announced in May during the 20th anniversary of BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) that local production of the Neue Klasse will also take place at the company’s plant in Shenyang, China from 2026.

