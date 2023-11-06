Honda Civic Type R-GT Concept previews brand’s new Super GT500 racer for 2024 season – replaces NSX-GT

Posted in Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / November 6 2023 4:48 pm

This is the Honda Civic Type R-GT Concept, which first made its debut at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon in January, and was also presented at the recent Japan Mobility Show. The new race car previews the carmaker’s replacement for the NSX-GT that has since bowed out of the GT500 category of the Super GT championship.

While it may resemble the latest FL5 Civic Type R, there’s little shared between this GT500 racer and the road-going production version. In accordance with Super GT regulations, the car features a bespoke carbon monocoque chassis and rear-wheel drive layout.

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) has already confirmed its racer will be powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four engine, which should make up to 650 hp as is typical of the GT500 class. Cars competing in this category are also allowed to run more aero compared to the lower GT300.

The final version that will go racing is called the Civic Type R-GT, which has already completed its first shakedown test in July. The provisional 2024 calendar for the next Super GT season was announced in August this year, with the first race set to take place at the Okayama International Circuit in April next year.

GALLERY: Honda Civic Type R-GT Concept

GALLERY: 2024 Honda Civic Type R-GT

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.