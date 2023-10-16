Toyota Vellfire Spacious Lounge concept – luxurious four-seat MPV with privacy curtains, rear coat hanger

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / October 16 2023 3:52 pm

The upcoming 2023 edition of the Tokyo Motor Show, which is now known as the Japan Mobility Show, will see a number of concepts being presented by Toyota Auto Body, among them a more luxury-oriented take of the new Toyota Vellfire.

The subsidiary of the Japanese automaker’s rework is called the Vellfire Spacious Lounge, and as its suffix suggests, turns the interior of the MPV into a cosier space with seating for fewer occupants. Unlike the standard Vellfire, this one seats just four, leaving the rear passengers with plenty of acreage to stretch their legs.

The freeing up of cabin space allows the Spacious Lounge to have amenities such as a refrigerator, housed in a centre console just behind the front seats, to store champagne bottles as well as a luggage area with a coat hanger, so your suits aren’t squished.

The concept also features work tables and a power supply for those needing to work on the go. Additionally, there’s a floor tray, which can be used to house bags or shoes, as well as built-in speakers housed in the headrest of the front seats. Plush carpeting and a privacy curtain just behind the front seats complete the reimagining of the Vellfire’s interior into a luxurious business suite.

The seat layout isn’t totally new, as the configuration was previously available in the Alphard/Vellfire Royal Lounge. Perhaps this won’t be made again, reserved for the Lexus LM 4 seater

In Japan, the new Vellfire is offered in both turbocharged and hybrid forms. The turbo mill is the T24A-FTS, a 2.4 litre four-cylinder unit with 279 PS (275 hp or 205 kW) and 430 Nm, which is also used by the upmarket Lexus LM 500h.

The other is a series-parallel hybrid (HEV), equipped with a A25A-FXS mill from the Dynamic Force engine family. The 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four unit, which offers 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 236 Nm from 4,300 to 4,500 rpm, is augmented by a 5NM electric motor with 182 PS (180 hp) and 270 Nm, for a total system output of 250 PS (247 hp or 184 kW).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.