2024 Toyota Vellfire in Malaysia full gallery – 182 PS, 235 Nm 2.5L NA; RM438k, 100k cheaper than Alphard

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / July 5 2024 5:10 pm

Here’s a full gallery of fourth-generation Toyota Vellfire, which was launched in Malaysia last October alongside the Alphard. Priced at RM438,000 on-the-road without insurance, the premium MPV is only offered in one variant powered by a naturally-aspirated petrol engine.

Said engine is a 2AR-FE 2.5-litre inline-four with Dual VVT-i making 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 235 Nm of torque at 4,100 rpm. Drive goes to the front wheels via a Super CVT-i gearbox with seven virtual ratios in the manual mode – the top speed is 170 km/h and claimed fuel consumption is 9.1 l/100 km.

Now based on GA-K version of Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the new Vellfire isn’t that much bigger than its predecessor as it still needs to fit standard automated parking systems in its home market of Japan. As such, it measures 5,005 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,950 mm tall and keeps a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.

Visually, the Vellfire is set apart from its (more expensive and turbocharged) sibling by a different front grille with horizontal chrome bars and large faux side intakes leading to the fog lamps. The Vellfire’s rear also sports a specific taillight signature and there’s a chrome chin for the lower apron.

On the inside, both MPVs share an identical dashboard design and seven-seat layout, the latter in a 2-2-3 configuration with executive chairs in the second row as well as a third-row bench that looks more suited for two people.

Standard exterior equipment for the Vellfire include 19-inch alloy wheels (with 225/55 profile tyres), tri-LED headlamps, sequential turn signals, cornering lamps, daytime running lights, front and rear fog lamps and a fixed panoramic glass roof.

The list continues with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 15-speaker JBL sound system, 64-colour ceiling ambient lighting, keyless entry and start, powered roof and window sunshades, a power-adjustable steering wheel, triple-zone automatic air-conditioning (with vents for second and third rows), power-sliding doors, telematics as well as front and rear dashcams.

Synthetic leather is used to upholster the seats, which are powered at the front with memory function for the driver. The second-row executive seats are also powered and come with heating and ventilation functions as well as a side table, but they aren’t as fancy as the Alphard’s Executive Lounge seats that come with a touch control panel, massage function and individual ottoman.

In terms of safety and driver assistance systems, the Vellfire gets the Toyota Safety Sense suite which includes functions such as Pre-collision System (with autonomous emergency braking), Lane Departure Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Road Sign Assist and Adaptive High-beam Assist. Other features are a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, Parking Support Brake, a tyre pressure monitor and the usual array of passive systems (ABS, VSC, traction control, etc.).

