2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire launched in Thailand – 2.5L AWD hybrid; Executive Lounge; from RM541k

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 16 August 2023 3:13 pm / 0 comments

Following the launch of the latest-generation Toyota Alphard in Indonesia, the redesigned MPV has now made its way to Thailand, where it is also joined by the all-new Vellfire. This line-up is similar to what’s being offered in Malaysia, although there are differences when it comes to available variants and specifications.

In Malaysia, the Alphard and Vellfire have yet to officially go on sale, but we already know that the former is powered by a 2.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, while the Vellfire will feature a 2.5 litre engine of an unknown induction type, paired with Super CVT-i transmission.

For the Thailand market, both MPVs use the same hybrid powertrain that is based on the A25A-FXS from the Dynamic Force engine family. The gasohol-compliant 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four unit serves up 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 236 Nm from 4,300 to 4,500 rpm and is augmented by a 5NM electric motor with 182 PS (180 hp) and 270 Nm for a total system output of 250 PS (247 hp or 184 kW).

An electronic CVT (E-CVT) is used for the hybrid powertrain, which comes in all-wheel drive guise in Thailand. Referred to as the E-Four, the AWD system adds a 4NM electric motor at the rear which is rated at 54 PS (54 hp or 40 kW) and 121 Nm – the electric motors are linked to a nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery with a capacity of 5 Ah.

The Alphard comes in two variants, starting with the 2.5 HEV that retails for 4.129 million baht (RM540,994). For the money, it comes with LED projector headlamps, DRLs, fog lamps, taillights; automatic wipers; acoustic glass; twin moonroofs; Nappa and artificial leather seat upholstery; powered front seats; 64-colour ambient lighting; a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster; keyless entry and start and auto brake hold.

The list continues with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a 15-speaker JBL sound system, four-zone climate control with nanoe X air filtration for front passengers, a digital rear-view mirror, T-Connect telematics, front and rear dashcams, a panoramic view monitor as well as 17-inch alloy wheels.

The next step up is the 2.5 HEV Luxury at 4.499 million baht (RM589,865), which is pretty much identical to the base option, save for the addition of the complete Executive Lounge package. Both variants of the Alphard sold in Thailand carry the Executive Lounge badge at the rear, but only the Luxury comes with a retractable table with Uzuramoku woodgrain decoration.

Fancy table aside, the Alphard variants are equipped as standard with second-row captain chairs that come with ottomans, a memory function, ventilation and heating functions, the Smart Comfort programme, massage functions and detachable tablets to control these functions.

The Luxury’s higher asking price also nets buyers 19-inch wheels in a sporty design, which is also something the Vellfire gets. On that mention, the Vellfire is only offered as the 2.5 HEV priced at 4.279 million baht (RM560,651), which comes with the same kit list as the Alphard 2.5 HEV, save for aforementioned wheels and chrome fog lamp accents (the Alphards get glossy black).

Also shared across the board is the safety kit, with the usual array of passive systems (VSC, traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist) being standard on all MPV variants, along with a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Toyota Safety Sense suite is also included, which consists of a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, all-speed adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist and auto high beam. Another thing shared by the Alphard and Vellfire is colours, with available options being Burning Black, Platinum White Pearl and Precious Metal.

Exact specifications of both MPVs for the Malaysian market aren’t out yet, but customers can already place their bookings. The Alphard has an estimated price of RM538,000 on-the-road without insurance, while the Vellfire is RM438,000.

GALLERY: New Toyota Alphard at GIIAS 2023

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire

