2023 Toyota Alphard 2.4T Exec Lounge, Vellfire 2.5L open for booking in Malaysia – RM438k-RM538k est

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 6 July 2023 12:44 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has officially announced the start of order taking for the all-new Toyota Alphard and Vellfire, which were unveiled globally just a few days ago. Both models are now built on the GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) for increased rigidity and have an even bolder design than before.

As suggested by price lists posted by local dealers recently, the Alphard will be available in Executive Lounge guise with a 2.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission. Though not stated in the release, the turbo unit is very likely the T24A-FTS with 279 PS (275 hp or 205 kW) and 430 Nm of torque.

It should be noted that the Alphard we’re getting is different from what’s offered in Japan. Over there, the Alphard isn’t available with a turbo powertrain, with the only options available being a hybrid and naturally-aspirated setup.

Moving on to the Vellfire, it will come with a 2.5 litre engine and a Super CVT-i transmission with seven virtual speeds. It isn’t mentioned if the powertrain is a hybrid or purely NA – the former is what’s available in Japan – but the sportier MPV will come with a Front Performance Brace that is claimed to provide efficient power transmission as well as ensuring superb handling and excellent stability.

Standard kit mentioned for both MPVs include full LED headlamps with sequential turn signals, leather upholstery, woodgrain trim, a fixed panoramic glass roof, 64-colour ambient lighting and adjustable reading lights.

Ahead of the driver is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a head-up display, while creature comforts that passengers will enjoy are heated and ventilated functions for the first- and second-row seats.

The Alphard Executive Lounge, which has a 2-2-3 seat layout, amps up the luxury with standard massaging function for its second-row captain chairs. There’s also the Hybrid Long Slide system that allows the second row to be slid up to 480 mm in both MPVs (powered and manual operation in the Alphard, manual operation in the Vellfire). The seats used also have an Anti-Vibration Structure that reduces impact when driving over bumpy and uneven roads.

2023 Toyota Alphard estimated price list (left), Vellfire (right); click to enlarge

The Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems is standard on the Alphard and Vellfire, with available functions being Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Road Sign Assist and Adaptive High-beam System – autonomous emergency braking will also be included.

In terms of colours, UMWT is offering four options, namely Platinum White Pearl, Precious Metal and Black, with Precious Leo-Blond being exclusive to the Alphard and is a RM1,000 cost option. As for pricing, we’re only getting estimated figures for now, with the Alphard 2.4T Executive Lounge listed at RM538,000 on-the-road without insurance, while the Vellfire 2.5 is RM438,000.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire