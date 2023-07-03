2023 Toyota Alphard 2.4 Turbo and Vellfire 2.5L price lists appear on social media – RM438k-RM538k?

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 3 July 2023 6:04 pm / 0 comments

Toyota dealers in Malaysia have begun posting price lists of the all-new Toyota Alphard and Vellfire, which were revealed to the world only just last month. UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has not formally confirmed if and when the latest iterations of the MPVs will be launched here, although it has offered the previous generations of both in the past.

Referring to the price lists, the Alphard is shown to be an Executive Lounge variant with a 2.4 litre turbocharged engine. This is different from what’s offered in Japan, where the Alphard is available with a choice of a hybrid or regular naturally-aspirated powertrain – both are with 2.5 litre four-cylinder engines.

Meanwhile, the Vellfire is listed with a 2.5 litre engine, although it isn’t mentioned if it is a hybrid or a pure NA unit. In Japan, the Vellfire gets the Alphard’s hybrid powertrain, with the alternative being a 2.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Detailing each powertrain, the hybrid option features a Dynamic Force engine, specifically the A25A-FXS 2.5 litre NA four-cylinder with 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 236 Nm from 4,300 to 4,500 rpm. The engine is augmented by a front 5NM electric motor with 182 PS (180 hp) and 270 Nm for a total system output of 250 PS (247 hp or 184 kW) – an electronic CVT (E-CVT) is used for the hybrid system.

2023 Toyota Alphard estimated price list (left), Vellfire (right); click to enlarge

As for the pure NA powertrain, it uses a 2AR-FE 2.5 litre four-cylinder engine rated at 182 PS (180 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 235 Nm of torque at 4,100 rpm, paired with a Super CVT-i transmission. Lastly, the turbo powertrain comes with a T24A-FTS 2.4 litre four-cylinder unit with outputs of 279 PS (275 hp or 205 kW) and 430 Nm. This gets Toyota’s eight-speed Direct Shift-8AT.

Engines aside, the main thing car buyers will be interested in is how much they will be paying for the MPVs. It’s all estimated pricing for now, but the Alphard is listed at RM538,000 on-the-road without insurance, while the Vellfire is RM100,000 less at RM438,000.

The Alphard is available in four colours, namely Black, Platinum White Pearl, Precious Metal and Precious Leo-Blond, with the last three being a RM1,000 cost option. Also available are two interior colours which are beige and black.

Meanwhile, the Vellfire’s palette is smaller with just three options – Black, Platinum White Pearl and Precious Metal (last two are RM1,000 extra) – and the interior only comes in black. A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is included as standard.

In their latest form, the Alphard and Vellfire duo are built on the GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) and have higher rigidity than their predecessors. Still boxy vehicles, both MPVs have a more striking exterior, with each getting model-specific cues to set them apart.

The Alphard’s large grille sports “plated” inserts and chrome accents, accompanied by slim headlamps and distinctive LED daytime running light signature consisting of dashed lines that integrate neatly into the grille. On the other hand, the Vellfire’s sportier persona is represented thick horizontal bars on its grille and large faux corner intakes, while the DRLs below the headlamps are conventional light bars.

In terms of dimensions, the MPVs are longer than before at 4,995 mm but maintain the same width (1,850 mm) and wheelbase (3,000 mm). The vehicles’ height isn’t drastically different from before either and varies between 1,935 mm and 1,945 mm depending on the chosen model and variant.

Inside, you’ll find a more upmarket cabin, with the Executive Lounge offering the most toys to play with like improved functions for the second-row captain chairs. There’s even a detachable control panel that allows passengers to adjust media playback, climate settings and sunshades if they prefer not to reach above to interact with the Super-Long Overhead Console.

Again, UMWT has not officially said if the Alphard and Vellfire will be launched here, but these price lists are certainly quite convincing. Looking forward to it?

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire