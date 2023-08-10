GIIAS 2023: New Toyota Alphard debuts in 2.5 hybrid form – Malaysia gets 2.4T Executive Lounge, RM538k

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 10 August 2023 2:12 pm / 6 comments

Selamat sore from the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2023. This is our first time back at ICE BSD City since 2019, the last of the annual shows to be held before the pandemic struck. The auto market is bustling here, and perhaps the economy is too – there are quite a few new towers that have sprung up in this affluent suburb since our last visit.

As such, we’ll start our live coverage with the ultimate business machine. No, that’s no longer a limo in the form of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 7 Series – in our part of the world, the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire is the lounge on wheels that bosses prefer. This is the all-new Alphard that debut in Japan in June. It’s open for booking in Malaysia.

The formula and basic look is the same, but the Alphard is all new. Now sitting on the GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, the luxury MPV features straight rockers and a V-shaped brace in the rear for a 50% improvement in rigidity. Toyota also optimised the use of structural adhesives to limit deformation of the body and achieve ‘outstanding manoeuvrability and stability’.

Ultimate comfort is the main goal here, and measures like the use of rubber bushings in the attachment portions of the cushion frames, and memory foam in the seats, combine for approximately 30% reduction in vibration.

Dimensions wise, the Alphard is slightly longer than before at 4,995 mm, but the 1,850 mm width and 3,000 mm wheelbase are unchanged. Ditto the height of the box, which tops out at 1,945 mm. Why didn’t they go bigger? The JDM Alphard needs to fit standard automated parking systems in Japan, so this is the limit. However, interior space between the front and second-row seats, and between second- and third-row seats, are up by 5 mm and 10 mm respectively.

The Alphard sports a large grille with “plated” inserts and chrome accents, nicely integrated with distinctive LED daytime running light signatures that are like dash lines. The dash lines motif is found on the tail lamps too, with a downturned chrome strip linking them. The side profile of the box sports a prominent beltline that looks like a ‘Z’.

Speaking of the body, Toyota optimised the shapes of the hood, door mirrors and A pillars to reduce noise. That’s in addition to simple measures like fitting low-noise tyres and sound-absorbing materials in the cowls.

Inside, the dashboard is now cleaner in design and houses a lot less buttons – many vehicle functions, including climate control, are now integrated into a big touchscreen. Also new are the gear lever, digital instrument cluster and steering wheel design.

But what really matters in the Alphard is the rear quarters, and as a start, it’s the first Toyota model to feature Universal Steps for both sliding doors. As the doors open, a step emerges at around 220 mm above ground, lowering the height of the first step for occupants. Long assist grips are also positioned on the C pillars and on both sides of the ceiling.

Once inside, passengers can enjoy the Super-Long Overhead Console that brings the interior ambient lighting elements, assorted switches and AC vents to the centre of the roof. The sunroof uses independently operable right- and left-side shades. As for the side windows, they feature pull-down sunshades.

The Alphard comes in Z and Executive Lounge variants, both with six seats in a 2-2-2 layout. The EL’s captain chairs come with a retractable table as well as heating/ventilation. The seats also come with a detachable control panel that allows passengers to adjust media, climate settings and the sunshades.

Available powertrains include a 2AR-FE 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated engine with 182 PS and 235 Nm, and a series-parallel hybrid that pairs a Dynamic Force engine (specifically the A25A-FXS 2.5L NA with 190 PS/236 Nm) with an e-motor with 182 PS/270 Nm. Total system output is 250 PS. This HEV variant is the one at GIIAS. In Japan, there’s also an E-Four version that adds a 54 PS/121 Nm e-motor at the rear axle. The hybrid battery is of the NiMH variety.

However, Malaysia will get a turbocharged engine in the Alphard Executive Lounge. The 2.4T unit has 279 PS/430 Nm and is paired to a Direct Shift eight-speed conventional automatic transmission instead of a CVT. In Japan, only the Vellfire has this turbo option – the Alphard is NA and HEV only.

What do you think of the new Alphard? In Malaysia, you can now book the Alphard 2.4T Executive Lounge from UMW Toyota Motor at RM538,000 on-the-road without insurance (estimated). We’re also getting a Vellfire 2.5L at RM438,000 est. Full details here.

GALLERY: New Toyota Alphard at GIIAS 2023

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.