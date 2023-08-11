GIIAS 2023: Lexus LM 350h previewed – 2.5L hybrid with 250 PS; four-seat config with 48-inch rear display

In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Gerard Lye / 11 August 2023 5:32 pm / 0 comments

The all-new Toyota Alphard was launched at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), but it wasn’t the only luxury MPV to be present at the event. Also celebrating its premiere at Toyota Astra Motor’s (TAM) booth is the second-generation Lexus LM, which first made its global debut back in April, well before the latest Alphard (and Vellfire).

The LM is being presented as part of an official preview, and the vehicle you see is here is badged as the LM 350h that features an A25A-FXS 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four mated to an E-CVT, augmented by an electric motor that provides a total system output of 250 PS (247 hp or 184 kW).

In this series-parallel hybrid setup, the engine alone makes 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 236 Nm of torque. Meanwhile, a 5NM electric motor accompanies the engine to drive the front wheels and is rated at 182 PS (180 hp or 134 kW) and 270 Nm.

It should be noted there’s also a more powerful LM 500h variant that uses a T24A-FTS 2.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an eight-speed Direct Shift automatic transmission, the former making 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 460 Nm.

The LM 500h has two electric motors, with 1ZM unit at the front providing 83 PS (82 hp or 61 kW) and 292 Nm. This variant also comes with Toyota’s E-Four all-wheel drive system, which is completed by a 1YM electric motor at the rear with 80 PS (79 hp or 59 kW) and 169 Nm. Altogether, the turbo hybrid powertrain provides a total system output of 354 PS (349 hp or 260 kW).

The preview car comes with a four-seat configuration, making it the fanciest version of the LM you can buy. Thanks to a partition between the front and rear seats, those in the latter can completely isolate themselves from their chauffeur and bodyguard, although there’s a retractable smoked glass window if communication is needed.

The individual rear seats are electrically adjustable and include an ottoman function, with sensors actively controlling the climate system to maintain a comfortable temperature inside at all times. Further creature comforts include a retractable table and dedicated tablets to adjust the amenities for the rear. If that isn’t enough, there’s also a 48-inch widescreen display to consume media or conduct online business meetings. A refrigerator and extra storage space are located under the display.

In terms of safety, the new Lexus LM features a full Lexus Safety System+ suite which includes Pre-crash Safety, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (with all-speed follow function), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Abnormal Driver Response System, and Proactive Driving Assist (PDA).

For now, TAM is not providing a price tag, but you can expect the LM to cost a lot more than the Alphard. In Indonesia, the Toyota MPV starts from 1,356,100,000 rupiah (RM408,299) and peaks at 1.657 billion/miliar rupiah (RM498,895), with the range-topping 2.5 HEV Type sharing the same powertrain with the LM 350h.

