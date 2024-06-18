Zeekr X sighted in Malaysia – EV SUV to launch soon?

Zeekr X sighted in Malaysia – EV SUV to launch soon?

Following confirmation of the Zeekr brand’s official entry into Malaysia, a public sighting of the Zeekr X in Klang, Selangor has surfaced online, courtesy of Facebook user Zhi Sheng.

First unveiled officially in February last year, the Zeekr X will be one of two models from the brand that is bound for this market, the other being the 009 MPV. The Zeekr X is one with a premium slant, aimed at the likes of the MINI Countryman SE and the BMW iX1.

In terms of exterior dimensions, the Zeekr X measures 4,450 mm long, 1,836 mm wide and 1,572 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm, making its 5 mm shorter, 39 mm narrower and 43 mm lower and 30 mm longer of wheelbase than its compatriot, the BYD Atto 3.

The Zeekr X shares its Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA3) underpinnings with the smart #1, #3 and the Volvo EX30, with the Zeekr being available with either a 272 PS/343 Nm single-motor powertrain driving the rear wheels, or a 428 PS/543 Nm dual-motor setup providing AWD. The former does 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds, with the AWD version a full two seconds quicker over the same measure at 3.8 seconds.

Battery specifications are shared with its common platform stablemates, where a 66 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery offers 560 km of range for the single-motor RWD version, or 512 km for the dual-motor AWD variant; both are based on the optimistic CLTC testing standard.

Exact battery charging specifications for the Zeekr X have yet to emerge, though the X is expected to match the smart #1 in employing up to 150 kW DC fast charging which will take 30 minutes for a 10-80% recharge.

Interior features consist of a slim, 8.8-inch instrument display located behind a slightly quartic two-spoke steering wheel, which are joined by a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen that can slide across to the front passenger’s side of the dashboard, as well as a 24.3-inch augmented reality head-up display.

Additional features include power-opening doors, a 13-speaker Yamaha audio system, a B-pillar display that shows the vehicle’s state of charge, and a camera for facial recognition-based unlocking.

GALLERY: Zeekr X at BIMS 2024

