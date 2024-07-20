2024 Zeekr 009 debuts – new FWD, 7-seat variants; up to 789 PS, 900 km CLTC range; RHD for HK fr RM453k

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Gerard Lye / July 20 2024 9:14 am

The updated Zeekr 009 has made its simultaneous launch debut in China as well as in Hong Kong, the latter being a country that has a strong affinity for the Toyota Alphard/Vellfire. Zeekr’s decision to also introduce its refreshed electric MPV, which it is labelling as “all-new,” in Hong Kong (a right-hand drive market) reinforces the Chinese carmaker’s plan to expand globally and enter more markets.

Malaysia is on the expansion list too, as we are poised to get both the Zeekr 009 and X this year. Local pricing and a launch date are not available just yet, but the former should be competitive against Toyota’s MPVs. Officially, the latest 009 retails in China for between 439,000 and 469,000 yuan (about RM283k and RM302k), so post your educated guesses on how much it’ll cost in Malaysia in the comments below.

It should be noted that the pricing of the new 009 is actually less than before, as the previous entry-level WE variant sold for 500,000 yuan (RM322k). However, the older variant line-up no longer applies with the new model because of the updates introduced.

In addition to the dual-motor setup that continues to be offered, there’s now a single-motor powertrain added to the line-up. Contrary to earlier reports, it is a front-wheel drive setup that is being added instead of a rear-wheel drive one.

This gets an electric motor rated at 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW) and 440 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and top speed of 230 km/h. Meanwhile, the dual-motor option gets a power upgrade to match the 009 Grand launched earlier this year, with outputs now at 789 PS (778 hp or 580 kW) and 810 Nm for a 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds and the same top speed of 230 km/h.

Both FWD and AWD powertrains come standard with a 108-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery that can DC fast charger from a 10-80% state of charge in just 11.5 minutes thanks to an 800V architecture. This is deemed as 5C charging, with the “C” indicating how many times a battery can be charged in one hour.

Fully charged, the FWD option provides up to 740 km of range following the highly generous CLTC standard, while the AWD offers up to 702 km. As an option, buyers can also go with a 140-kWh battery for an extra 50,000 yuan (RM32k) that bumps the range – depending on powertrain – up to 900 km, but sees a switch to a 400V high-voltage system instead of the default 800V.

Keep in mind that these specifications are for China. The global (RHD) version of the 009 being introduced in Hong Kong first will get a 400V architecture with a 116-kWh battery, up to 582 km of range following the more common WLTP standard and dual motors. Available in six- and seven-seat configurations, the Hong Kong-specific 009 starts at HKD755,000 (RM453k), inclusive of relevant taxes there.

As far as styling changes go, the new 009 looks rather similar to its predecessor despite the 1,366 components claimed to be changed, although you’ll notice the additional chrome trim on the front grille, which can also be had in body colour with illumination. There’s also a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor that follows the four-seat Grand version launched in April and is now making its way to the more affordable variants.

The new 009’s overall length is now eight mm more at 5,217 mm, but the width (2,024 mm) and wheelbase (3,205 mm) remain unchanged. However, the vehicle’s height has been reduced by 36 mm to 1,812 mm due to the omission of the shark fin antenna, which has been integrated into the rear spoiler instead.

Moving inside, it’s again a familiar feeling with a simple dashboard layout featuring a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster display, but the touchscreen infotainment system at the front has been revised to a 15.05-inch OLED screen with 2.5K resolution. The ceiling-mounted display for rear passengers has also been changed to a 17-inch OLED unit with 3K resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

These displays, along with a 35.95 AR head-up display, are powered a pair of Qualcomm 8295 chips that brings with it enhanced AI features that brings in large language model computation as well as predict the requirements of users based on their habits. For instance, when parked at home, the vehicle can predict the next day’s battery needs in advance based on commuting habits, and proactively remind the owner to charge it on time.

The cabin also gets more soft-touch and premium materials too, with notable revisions being the ‘Sofaro’ seats that use Nappa leather and come equipped with headrest speakers, ventilation, massage and heating functions. There’s also a Ultrasuede headliner and stitching.

As before, the 009 can be had with six seats (2+2+2 layout) or four in the form of the tauke-focused Grand. For 2024, a new seven-seat option has been added, no doubt to make the 009 more appealing for those looking for a people carrier.

Arranged in a 2+2+3 layout, the seven-seater gets executive seats in the second row, although they aren’t as wide as those in the six-seater, allowing for a passthrough aisle in the middle for easy access to the third-row bench. The seven-seat layout can be had with either the FWD or AWD powertrain, but the six-seater only gets the dual-motor setup.

The rest of the kit list is pretty comprehensive, with all variants getting Zeekr’s CCD electromagnetic damping and air suspension, a one-pedal driving mode, matrix LED headlamps with adaptive high beam and cornering light, power-sliding doors and tailgate, dual sunroofs, a 30-speaker Yamaha sound system, a 50W wireless charging pad, multiple high-power USB-C ports, three-zone climate control, a CN95 and PM2.5 filter, a new refrigerator, UWB smart key support and telematics.

In terms of advanced driver assistance systems, the newly-added LiDAR works with other sensors and the Mobileye EyeQ5H chip to deliver full-speed active cruise control, AEB, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, lane change assist, cross traffic alert and automatic parking assist. Further functions that enable Level 2+ autonomous driving is available as a cost option.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.