2024 Zeekr 009 to launch in HK on July 19 – updated EV MPV to gain 6-seat option, LiDAR, RWD powertrain

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Gerard Lye / July 15 2024 4:02 pm

Zeekr has officially announced it will launch the updated 009 in Hong Kong on July 19 this year, barely two years after the MPV went on sale in China in November 2022. Ahead of the event, the Chinese carmaker (owned by Geely) has released images of the new MPV that is expected to fall in the same price range as before: 500,000 to 789,000 yuan (RM322k to RM507k).

Visually, the 009 doesn’t differ significantly from the previous model, save for the addition of more chrome in the front apron as well as a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor – the latter is already found on the Grand version of the MPV.

Overall length is up by a scant eight mm to 5,217 mm, according to Chinese media outlets, but the width (2,024 mm) and wheelbase (3,205 mm) remain unchanged. However, the height has been reduced by 36 mm to 1,812 mm, possibly due to the omission of the shark fin antenna, which has since been integrated into the rear spoiler. Two new colours, namely Azure Gray and Aurora Green, have been added to the existing Polar Night Black, Polar Day White and Starry Blue.

As for the inside, the revised 009 will gain a new seven-seat option with a 2+2+3 layout. This joins the existing four- and six-seat configurations that were already available with the current model and will continue to be offered with the new one.

The seven-seat version will still have executive seats in the second row, although they aren’t as wide as those in the six-seater, allowing for a passthrough in the middle to the third row. CarNewsChina reports the six-seat 009 will come with more luxurious seats in addition to Nappa leather upholstery, a Yamaha sound system, ambient lighting and a 17.3-inch ceiling-mounted display. Other features reported include a 35.95-inch head-up display with augmented reality, a wireless charging pad, ‘Sofaro’ front seats, a front passenger “boss key” and a refrigerator.

In terms of powertrains, a new rear-wheel drive option is said to be added with claimed outputs of 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) and 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW). All-wheel drive variants will continue to be offered, albeit with uprated figures of 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) and 789 PS (778 hp or 580 kW) – the latter is same power rating for the Grand version.

The 009 has been earmarked for Malaysia but has yet to go on sale here. It remains to be seen if we’re getting to the updated model or otherwise. We’ll bring you more details following the launch of the updated 009 due in a few days’ time.

