2024 Zeekr 007 EV – over 20k bookings made within 48 hours of pre-sales opening in China; from RM146k

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Gerard Lye / November 20 2023 4:42 pm

Zeekr has announced that it received over 20,000 bookings for the new 007 within 48 hours after pre-sales of the electric vehicle (EV) began on November 17 at this year’s Auto Guangzhou. Set to be officially launched in early January 2024, the 007’s pre-sale pricing starts from 224,900 yuan (RM146,302) and is available with rear- and all-wheel drive configurations.

Built on the PMA2+ platform based on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and with an 800-volt architecture, the 007 in RWD guise has an electric motor rated at 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW). Meanwhile, the AWD version uses the same rear electric motor, but with an additional one at the front providing 224 PS (221 hp or 165 kW).

In terms of accelerations times, the RWD model takes 5.4 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h, while the AWD needs just 2.84 seconds. Two battery packs are also offered, with the standard option providing a CLTC cruising range of 688 km, and the long-range option bringing the figure up to 870 km.

Thanks to the 800-volt architecture and DC fast charging, 610 km can be gained through just 15 minutes of charging, the company says. Zeekr also claims a power consumption as low as 12.5 kWh per 100 km.

As for dimensions, the 007 measures 4,865 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,450 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 2,928 mm. In China it’ll compete against models like the BYD Han EV, Aion Hyper GT and Neta S.

Available equipment for the EV includes 20-inch wheels, a 15-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip, a 35.5-inch AR-HUD (augmented reality-head-up display), Nappa leather seat upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and an ambient lighting system.

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are supported by one Lidar sensor, 12 high-definition cameras, five millimeter-wave radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors, all wired to a Nvidia Orin X SoC (system-on-a-chip).

