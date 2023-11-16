Zeekr 007 revealed – EV sedan with single-, dual-motor versions, full-length glass roof; from RM130k in China

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Mick Chan / November 16 2023 10:52 am

Zeekr has released official images of its latest model, the 007 ahead of its pre-sale at the Guangzhou Auto Show, and there have been leaked live images of the car from the 连石路车神 (Lotus Road Car God) Weibo page as well.

The Zeekr 007 is an EV sedan built on the PMA2+ platform that supports an 800-volt electrical architecture, from Geely’s SEA architecture, and measures 4,865 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,450 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,928 mm.

There will be single- and dual-motor versions of the 007, and it is the former that emerges first, with a single motor producing 204 PS and 350 Nm of torque. In single-motor guise, the 007 does 0-100 km/h in a claimed 6.5 seconds.

The exterior of the 007 features a full-width light assembly with interactive light functionality, which can project text or images; this is called the Zeekr Stargate, according to Car News China. Below the full-width light assembly are its daytime running lights and main beam lights.

Elsewhere on the exterior of the 007, its roof houses a lidar sensor, while the doors are without conventional handles and are instead operated by buttons on the B- and C-pillars. At the rear, the tail lamp is also a full-width item, and instead of having a rear screen in the conventional sense, its glass roof stretches all the way to the top of the bootlid.

Rolling stock as seen in the leaked image set reveal that the 007 rolls on 20-inch alloy wheels, shod in Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres measuring 255/40.

Inside, the 007 features a large, landscape-oriented floating infotainment screen, while the driver is offered a slim digital instrument panel as well as a head-up display. The transmission selector is a column-mounted stalk, according to Car News China, while the multi-function steering wheel is a two-spoke quartic item.

The front row of the 007 features centre console storage with a separate forward compartment, and ahead of that is a pair of wireless charging pads. Meanwhile, the second row of the electric sedan seats three, and is outfitted with two air-conditioning vents as well as two USB ports.

In China, the Zeekr 007 is expected to be priced between 200,000 yuan to 250,000 yuan (RM129,875 to RM162,332), according to Car News China.

Zeekr 007, leaked images

