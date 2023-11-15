Zeekr to start sale of RHD 009 MPV and X SUV in 2024 – SEA-based EVs coming to Malaysia next year too?

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Mick Chan / November 15 2023 4:15 pm

Zeekr, the EV brand within the Geely group has announced that it is developing right-hand-drive models with plans to begin customer deliveries next year.

The electric vehicle brand is developing the Zeekr 009 and Zeekr X for regulatory and customer requirements globally, the brand announced, and deliveries of these models based on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) for Hong Kong and Macau markets will begin in the third quarter of 2024.

Zeekr has signed an agreement with Hong Kong-based Kam Lung Motor Group – which operates in the Greater Bay Area of Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macau – which has plans to build two Zeekr Space locations and one Zeekr House in Hong Kong, along with one Zeekr Space in Macau in the first half of 2024 to provide customers with sales and aftersales services and to “establish an all-stage service system.”

Having announced plans to sell vehicles in Europe, the Middle East and in Central Asia, Zeekr is also studying its possible entry into other right-hand-drive markets.

Zeekr models could be among those from the wider Geely portfolio of EVs that may be introduced to the Malaysian market after the local introduction of the smart #1 as Zeekr intends to accelerate their NEV plans for the near future, following prior queries for official comment from Proton and Pro-Net.

While said arrival of EVs from within the wider Geely portfolio was not necessarily confirmed to be from the Zeekr brand, the aforementioned study for the brand’s entry into right-hand drive markets plays into the likelihood of its Malaysian market entry.

A Facebook post by smart Malaysia in April alluded to the arrival of EVs from Geely and Zeekr, and minister of international trade and industry Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz tweeted that he took a test drive in the Zeekr 001.

