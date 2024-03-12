Chinese EV-maker Xpeng plans to enter RHD markets Hong Kong and ASEAN – Thailand, SG and Malaysia

Posted in Cars, Local News, Xpeng / By Danny Tan / March 12 2024 12:41 pm

Xpeng G6

Another Chinese EV brand is set to arrive in Malaysia soon, and it’s Xpeng. The Guangzhou-based company’s co-founder and CEO He Xiaopeng said that Xpeng will launch its first right-hand drive model in the second half of this year as it expands beyond its home market.

RHD markets that are in Xpeng’s sights are Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. In the latter, He said Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia would be targeted by the carmaker, of which the Volkswagen Group owns 5%.

“In tandem with Xpeng’s go-global 2.0 strategy, we have formed partnerships with an increasing number of capable dealers abroad, with an ultimate goal of making best-in-class smart electric cars accessible to customers around the world,” said He in a written reply to questions from the South China Morning Post.

Xpeng G6

Xpeng currently makes only left-hand drive cars, and most of those are sold in mainland China. Aside from Hong Kong (RHD is a British legacy) and ASEAN, the firm has plans to enter key European markets.

According to SCMP’s report, expanding into RHD markets will provide Xpeng with a cushion against a potential sales decline in China, where an EV price war is damaging the profitability of almost all players.

Earlier this month, Xpeng announced that it was extending a 20,000 yuan (RM13,047) discount on its G6 SUV until the end of the month, following BYD’s February move to price the latest Qin Plus DM-i PHEV 20% below the ­previous edition. The following day, three other carmakers priced their best-selling EVs below the 100k yuan (RM65,239) mark to compete. A race to the bottom? That’s why Chinese carmakers have to now look beyond their domestic market.

Xpeng G6

As for which Xpeng model will be coming to our shores, company’s president Brian Gu told SCMP last year that its first right-hand drive car would be an updated edition of the bestselling G6 SUV. He added that it would probably reach Hong Kong in late-2024. If ASEAN’s RHD markets including Malaysia are next, are we then looking at an entry by Xpeng in 2025?

In China, the G6 is priced from 209,900 to 276,900 yuan (RM136,933 to RM180,642). Built on an 800V architecture, the rear-wheel drive variant of the G6 has a 296 PS/440 Nm motor while the all-wheel drive variant gets two motors with a total system output of 487 PS and 660 Nm.

Two battery packs are available – a 66-kWh LFP unit for RWD models (CLTC range 580 km) and a 87.5-kWh NMC that’s good for 755 km (single-motor) or 700 km (dual-motor) of CLTC range. The max rate for DC fast charging is 480 kW. Check out the G6 below – what do you think of the crossover’s organic looks and EV package? And will Bermaz be Xpeng’s local partner? Full story here.

GALLERY: 2023 Xpeng G6

