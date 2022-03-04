In Cars, Dongfeng, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 4 March 2022 12:07 pm / 0 comments

Huawei Seres SF5

The Dongfeng Seres 5, also known as the Huawei Seres SF5 is set for its Thailand-market launch in 2022, reports Headlight Magazine, and will be joined by the Seres 3 this year as well.

The Seres SF5 made its debut at Auto Shanghai last April, and was announced at the time to be available in China in two variants; a single-motor variant listed at 216,800 yuan (RM137,287) as well as a dual-motor version priced at 246,800 yuan (RM156,334) at launch.

Interestingly, Headlight Magazine reports that the Seres 5 gets a choice of two electric powertrains; the first is a single rear-axle motor rated at 347 PS and 520 Nm of torque, drawing power from an 88 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The second is a dual-motor version that adds another unit of the same motor to the front axle for all-wheel-drive.

The Seres 5 supports Type 2 charging at 11 kW AC, and CCS2 charging for DC charging at up to 100 kW. With the latter method, a 0-80% state-of-charge can be attained within 30 minutes, reported Headlight Magazine. Thus equipped, the Seres 5 is rated for a battery range of 500 km under the NEDC protocol, or 430 km by the WLTP standard.

According to Headlight Magazine, the Seres 5 is claimed to do the 0-100 km/h run in 3.5 seconds, and a top speed of 250 km/h. For comparison, the dual-motor version of the Huawei Seres SF5 offers a total output of 551 PS and 820 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds, the brand said at its Shanghai launch.

In the Huawei Seres SF5, this setup comes courtesy of a SEP200 asynchronous electric motor in front, while the rear employs a Huawei DriveOne all-in-one electric drive system, which integrates mechanical and power components into a single unit, including the micro control unit, motor, reducer, DC converter, on-board charger, power distribution unit and battery control unit.

Thus equipped, the Huawei Seres SF5 has an all-electric range of 180 km on the NEDC protocol, or up to 1,000 km when also using the 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder range-extender internal combustion engine. Between the Dongfeng Seres 5 and the Huawei-branded equivalent, both electric crossovers share their external dimensions of 4,700 mm in length, 1,930 mm in width, 1,625 mm in height and a 2,875 mm wheelbase.

Safety features in the Huawei Seres SF5 at launch included a high-precision millimeter-wave radar, an ultrasonic radar, a surround view camera and other sensors to enable Level 2 autonomous features. Standard active safety features were traffic jam assist, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane centring, and more.

In the Huawei Seres SF5, a portrait-oriented touchscreen grants access to the Harmony OS-based HiCar system by Huawei, which is the Chinese brand’s take on a connected in-car ecosystem from the likes of Google and Apple. The SF5 also packs an 11-speaker Huawei Sound audio system, and with the dual-layer soundproof glass and other noise-dampening features, offers a claimed in-car sound level of 38 decibels.

In addition to the Seres 5 as well as the Seres 3 electric vehicles that is set for a Thailand market launch this year, Dongfeng will also be launching a third, fully electric vehicle in 2023, making for three EV launches in Thailand in two years, Headlight Magazine reported.

GALLERY: Huawei Seres SF5