Xpeng G6 spotted in Malaysia – Tesla Model Y rival with up to 296 PS, 570 km WLTP range; launch soon?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Xpeng / By Gerard Lye / July 29 2024 4:59 pm

The Xpeng G6 has been spotted on Malaysian roads ahead of its local launch expected to take place soon. This uncamouflaged example wearing a proper number plate was photographed by Daryl Tan, who said in his post on the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group that the electric vehicle (EV) was seen in Teluk Panglima Garang.

As has been known for some time, Bermaz Auto has secured distributorship for Xpeng vehicles in Malaysia, with the G6 set to be the brand’s first offering. Singapore recently started order taking for the EV, a few months after Thailand began receiving pre-bookings.

The G6 measures 4,753 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,890 mm. That makes it about the size of the Tesla Model Y it competes against, which is 4,751 mm, 1,920 mm wide, 1,624 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,891 mm.

Two variants of the EV are offered in Singapore and Thailand, namely the Standard Range and Long Range. For the Singapore market, the Standard Range has a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 258 PS (255 hp or 190 kW) and 440 Nm of torque, while the Long Range maintains the same peak torque but with a higher power output of 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW).

The Standard Range is equipped with a 66-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for up to 435 km of range following the WLTP standard, with support for AC charging up to 11 kW as well as DC fast charging up to 215 kW.

As for the Long Range, it gets a nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery with an energy capacity of 87.5 kWh for more range at up to 570 km. DC fast charging is also rated higher for this variant at 280 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the G6 offered in Thailand also comes with a rear-mounted electric motor, but the power output is higher at 296 PS (292 hp or 218 kW) – torque is 440 Nm. The battery options for the Standard Range and Long Range variants mirror those offered in Singapore.

It’s still not known when the G6 will go on sale and what variants will be offered, but we should expect at least two variants if referring to neighbouring markets. Pricing is also unknown but given the Model Y is the target, the G6 could undercut the Tesla EV that starts from RM191,000. For reference, the G6 carries an estimate starting price of 1.5 million and 1.799 million baht (RM194k and RM233k) in Thailand. What’s your guess?

GALLERY: Xpeng G6 at Bangkok International Motor Show 2024

