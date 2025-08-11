Zeekr X to get new battery, 7X to get 900V system; 001, 007 EVs also to be updated by fourth quarter of 2025

In Cars, International News, Zeekr / by Mick Chan / August 11 2025 12:13 pm

Zeekr has announced its product update plan for the second half of this year, and this will involve models including the Zeekr X, 7X, 001 and 007, Car News China has reported.

The brand’s SEA-based model, the X is due to be updated between September and the fourth quarter of this year, and the update will bring a variant featuring parent Geely’s new Energee battery, as well as minor updates to its interior, according to the report.

Locally, the Zeekr X was launched in Malaysia in December last year, where the model arrived in two variants – the Premium RWD at RM155,800, and the Flagship AWD at RM172,800. The single-motor RWD packs a 66 kWh NMC battery offering up to 440 km of range, while the dual-motor AWD can do up to 420 km; both figures are based on the WLTP testing standard.

Joining the Zeekr X in receiving updates this year is the Zeekr 7X, the brand’s SUV model that competes with the likes of the Tesla Model Y and the BYD Sealion 7.

The 7X will be updated in the fourth quarter this year to get a 900-volt electrical system, along with minor exterior and interior revisions; the other model in the Zeekr range to get a 900-volt electrical architecture is the 9X flagship SUV which made its debut at this year’s Shanghai Motor Show.

In Malaysia, the 7X was previewed in May this year, with introductory pricing for three variants; the RWD Standard at RM182,000, the RWD Long Range at RM195,000, rounded up by the AWD Performance at RM230,000.

This can be expected to improve upon the battery capacity and charging capabilities of the current 7X, which can attain a 10-80% recharge in 10.5 minutes when equipped with a 75 kWh LFP battery, which offers 480 km of range (WLTP). Meanwhile, the 100 kWh NMC battery (600 km range WLTP) takes 15 minutes for a 10-80% recharge.

Other Zeekr models that will also be updated in the fourth quarter this year include the 007 and 001. The 007 will receive minor revisions to its exterior and interior, while its powertrain and driving assistance features will continue unchanged. Meanwhile, the 001 will receive the Thor-U chip, as well as carmaker’s 900-volt electrical architecture.

