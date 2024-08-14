2025 Zeekr 007 – 75 kWh Golden Brick battery, claimed world’s fastest-charging EV; 10-80% in 10.5 minutes

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Mick Chan / August 14 2024 1:19 pm

Image by Autohome

First officially unveiled in November last year, the Zeekr 007 gets its market launch in China as a 2025-year model where it features the new 75 kWh ‘Golden Brick’ lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that has been developed in-house by Zeekr, reported Chinese news site Fast Technology.

The new 75 kWh ‘Golden Brick’ LFP battery is a second-generation battery, which Zeekr claims is capable of being recharged from 10-80% state of charge in just 10.5 minutes, or 4.5 minutes quicker over the same measure compared with the first-generation battery.

In terms of customer demand, Car News China cited Zeekr as saying at a press conference that 66%, or around two-thirds of all customers chose versions of the 007 equipped with the ‘Golden Brick’ battery.

Acceleration times of the Zeekr 007 in the 0-100 km/h benchmark are 5.0 seconds for the RWD versions, while the standard range AWD attains a time of 3.4 seconds. The top AWD Performance version does the sprint benchmark in 2.84 seconds, though this is with the initial one-foot rollout subtracted, according to Autohome.

Images by Autohome

Using an 800-volt electrical architecture, the 007 is claimed to have a cruising range of between 688 km and 870 km on a single charge, with a claimed rate of consumption of 12.5 kWh per 100 km. Both the 75 kWh LFP and 100 kWh ternary lithium battery packs can gain up to 610 km of range from 15 minutes of charging, and all variants support vehicle-to-vehicle external power supply of up to 60 kW DC.

Driver assistance systems in the 2025 Zeekr 007 come from the Haohan 2.0 system that features a combination of lidar and camera-based systems, and a pair of Nvidia Orin chips power more than 30 sensors, enabling the car to handle 30 types of complex intersections with a success rate of over 95%, reported Car News China.

The vehicle’s operating system has been upgraded to Zeekr OS AI, which enables voice commands for all systems in the vehicle. The operating system may also make recommendations, such as vehicle charging reminders or changing the air circulation modes on the air-conditioning system depending on scenario, such as when entering a tunnel.

Four variants of the 007 are on sale in China; the single-motor RWD at 209,900 yuan (RM129,992), the long-range single-motor RWD and the dual-motor AWD both at 229,900 yuan (RM142,378), and the top variant, the AWD performance version at 299,900 yuan (RM185,729).

