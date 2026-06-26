Perodua QV-E – first units shipped to East Malaysia; available from July 15; RM3k more than in Peninsular

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / by Gerard Lye / June 26 2026 11:42 am

The first units of the Perodua QV-E are on their way to Sabah and Sarawak, the company revealed in a social media posting yesterday (June 25, 2026). This comes several months after the brand’s first electric vehicle (EV) was launched in December last year.

According to Perodua, the QV-E is expected to be available in East Malaysia from July 15, 2026, with customers able to test drive and place their bookings at showrooms that will be announced soon.

The QV-E got a pricing adjustment a few days ago and can either be purchased outright or through a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme. With the former, the EV is priced at RM93,999 on-the-road without insurance but a special rebate of RM6,500 provided by Perodua means a discount to RM87,499.

If you go with BaaS, the asking price is reduced to RM69,999, which is further lowered to RM63,499 thanks to said rebate. However, you will be paying a monthly fee of RM215 to lease the battery. Coverage for the battery under BaaS is unlimited mileage with minimum 70% battery state of health (SoH) guaranteed throughout the leasing period. For outright purchase, the battery is covered by a limited eight-year or 160,000 km warranty with minimum 70% battery SoH guaranteed.

The prices mentioned above apply to Peninsular Malaysia, with those in East Malaysia paying more. Over in Sabah and Sarawak, purchasing the QV-E outright costs RM96,999, discounted to RM90,499 with the rebate. With BaaS, it is RM72,999, reduced by the rebate to RM66,499 – the monthly fee for battery leasing is the same at RM215. The difference is RM3,000 if you do the math – pricing is typically higher in East Malaysia for many cars.

In terms of specifications, the QV-E features front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 285 Nm of torque, which gets it from zero to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 165 km/h.

Powering the motor comes is a 52.5-kWh (gross) lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery from CATL that is good for up to 370 km of range following the WLTP standard. The max DC charging rate is 60 kW (30-80% state of charge in 30 minutes), while it is 6.6 kW for AC charging (0-100% SoC in eight hours).

GALLERY: Perodua QV-E

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