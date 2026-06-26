Perodua QV-E – first units shipped to East Malaysia; available from July 15; RM3k more than in Peninsular

The first units of the Perodua QV-E are on their way to Sabah and Sarawak, the company revealed in a social media posting yesterday (June 25, 2026). This comes several months after the brand’s first electric vehicle (EV) was launched in December last year.
According to Perodua, the QV-E is expected to be available in East Malaysia from July 15, 2026, with customers able to test drive and place their bookings at showrooms that will be announced soon.
The QV-E got a pricing adjustment a few days ago and can either be purchased outright or through a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme. With the former, the EV is priced at RM93,999 on-the-road without insurance but a special rebate of RM6,500 provided by Perodua means a discount to RM87,499.
If you go with BaaS, the asking price is reduced to RM69,999, which is further lowered to RM63,499 thanks to said rebate. However, you will be paying a monthly fee of RM215 to lease the battery. Coverage for the battery under BaaS is unlimited mileage with minimum 70% battery state of health (SoH) guaranteed throughout the leasing period. For outright purchase, the battery is covered by a limited eight-year or 160,000 km warranty with minimum 70% battery SoH guaranteed.
The prices mentioned above apply to Peninsular Malaysia, with those in East Malaysia paying more. Over in Sabah and Sarawak, purchasing the QV-E outright costs RM96,999, discounted to RM90,499 with the rebate. With BaaS, it is RM72,999, reduced by the rebate to RM66,499 – the monthly fee for battery leasing is the same at RM215. The difference is RM3,000 if you do the math – pricing is typically higher in East Malaysia for many cars.
In terms of specifications, the QV-E features front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 285 Nm of torque, which gets it from zero to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 165 km/h.
Powering the motor comes is a 52.5-kWh (gross) lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery from CATL that is good for up to 370 km of range following the WLTP standard. The max DC charging rate is 60 kW (30-80% state of charge in 30 minutes), while it is 6.6 kW for AC charging (0-100% SoC in eight hours).
GALLERY: Perodua QV-E
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Comments
kaw kaw perodua paid all these news to market their traz ev HAHAHAHAHHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAH
GOOD JOB PEROSCAMMER! SCAM ANOTHER 3K from the BORNEO!
Surprised Perodua won’t absorb the cost & sell it there at the same price as a good will for “the people”. Is not like it will be a volume seller anyways.
Org Swk / Sbh yg ketingalan zaman tak tahu pasal pasal BAS so kena tipu kaw kaw . Tak apa, Jadi besi buruk sajala.
LOLLL shipment to their dealerships only and they are making a big deal out of it
wow… much fail