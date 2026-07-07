Perodua QV-E amasses 1,700 bookings – HLIB

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Perodua, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / July 7 2026 4:00 pm

A Hong Leong Investment Bank research report on MBM Resources has revealed that the Perodua QV-E has collected 1,700 bookings, according to the New Straits Times. The EV was ‘relaunched’ on June 15 with lower pricing – RM63,499 + RM215 a month for nine years (battery leasing), or RM87,499 if you want to own the whole thing. These prices include a RM6,500 rebate that runs until end-September.

The report does not say if the 1,700 bookings are all-time (since the original December 1, 2025 launch) or since June 15, but according to paultan.org Car Sales Data, only 182 QV-Es have been registered as of May, including 40 showroom and test drive cars. Over 72% of these registrations were in April and May (June figures not out yet), which is before the price went down.

The report also says that Perodua currently has a circa-43,000 order backlog (a far cry from 220,000 once upon a time) and the Traz has received encouraging demand (9,242 registered all-time according to paultan.org Car Sales Data).

It added that it expects the government’s matching grant programme for the scrapping of old cars to switch to a new national-brand car (RM2,000 + RM2,000), plus tax exemptions for Perodua taxis, to spur demand, and that Perodua’s after-sales volumes have been improving. Not sure if you should buy this or the Proton eMas 5? See our comprehensive buyer’s guide here.

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