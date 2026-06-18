Perodua reduces parts, labour prices by an average of 10% – effective June 19 for all models including QV-E

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / by Danny Tan / June 18 2026 5:00 pm

Good news for Perodua owners and prospects. The market leader is reducing the price of its service maintenance parts and labour charges by an average of 10% as part of ‘ongoing efforts to help Malaysians cope with the increasing costs of living’.

“The price reduction is based on the maintenance parts price as well as labour costs used by the customer and overall, the customer is expected to save about 10% of their average service bill beginning tomorrow (June 19),” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“We welcome our customers to our authorised service centres to find out more on the deal and to use genuine parts so that your Perodua vehicle will continue to remain reliable and efficient when you need it most.

“We believe that the reduction in service cost will assist our customers in reducing their mobility cost, and we at Perodua, will do our part to give greater value to our customer. Based on our internal data, there are more than five million Perodua vehicles on the road and we believe that through this campaign, we would be able to better serve a large majority of Malaysians,” he added.

This campaign includes all models including the QV-E electric vehicle, covering everything from inspection, parts replacement as well as labour costs relating to vehicle maintenance. It will benefit many – P2 says that last year, a total of 3.7 million vehicles were serviced at official service centres nationwide.

This development comes days after Perodua announced new and lower prices for the QV-E. Now, Perodua’s first EV is yours for RM69,999, plus a lowered monthly commitment of RM215 for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) battery leasing package (inclusive of tax, for nine years). The original price was RM80k + RM275 a month (RM297 with tax). New to the QV-E is an outright purchase price of RM93,999, inclusive of the battery.

From now till September 30, Perodua is offering the QV-E with a RM6,500 rebate, bringing the price further down to RM63,499 with BaaS or RM87,499 for an outright purchase. “We have improved efficiency while at the same time eliminating any wastages in our operations. The benefits of these activities are passed to our valued customers,” Zainal said.

For more details on the parts/service price reduction, get in touch with your P2 service centre.

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