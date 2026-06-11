Proton eMas 5 CKD shown in Malaysia – new tonneau cover standard since June 1, still 325 km, fr RM57k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan Lee / June 11 2026 12:40 pm

Continuing our coverage of the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS), Proton has shown an eMas 5 with a little extra something. If you look at the manufacturer sticker on the driver’s door sill, you’ll spot a Proton version instead of Geely’s, pointing to this being a CKD locally-assembled unit.

As the national carmaker revealed last week, production at its dedicated EV plant in Tanjung Malim will kick off this month, with the CKD model set to replace CBU fully-imported stock soon. Unlike the eMas 7, which received a price drop with the start of local assembly, the eMas 5 will continue unchanged at RM56,800 on-the-road without insurance for the Prime and RM69,800 for the Premium, both with a RM3,000 launch rebate.

There are no changes to the cutesy exterior, nor the interior with its dual-cowl design, 8.8-inch instrument display and 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen. The only tweak is to the 375 litre boot, which gains a standard-fit hard tonneau cover – and which, by the way, will be provided to all customers who purchase the eMas 5 starting June 1, including CBU units. Previous rumours of updates such as power-folding door mirrors and a rear wiper were wide off the mark.

Proton has also left the mechanicals well alone. The Prime continues to push 79 PS (58 kW) and 130 Nm of torque through its single front motor, while the 30.12 kWh CATL LFP battery delivers a range of just 225 km on the WLTP cycle. Meanwhile, the Premium produces 116 PS (85 kW) and 150 Nm, with the larger 40.16 kWh battery enables it to travel a more respectable 325 km on a single charge.

We should point out that the eMas 5 has yet to receive the Chinese-market Geely Xingyuan’s even bigger 47.14 kWh battery (not that it was realistic to expect that, given that the update was only introduced two weeks ago). This boosts range to 480 km on China’s wildly optimistic CLTC cycle (expect a WLTP figure closer to 390 km). Like the eMas 7, we could see the car gaining it as part of a Premium Plus variant, perhaps sometime next year.

In any case, the eMas 5 continues to support 53 kW of DC fast charging on the Prime and 71 kW on the Premium; both can be topped up from 30 to 80% in 21 minutes. They also accept up to 6.6 kW of AC charging, taking 4.3 and 5.9 hours respectively to charge from 10 to 100%.

Standard kit includes halogen headlights, 15-inch steel wheels with hubcaps (still wrapped in Linglong Comfort Master tyres), keyless entry, push-button start, manual air-con, manual seat adjustment, faux leather upholstery, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear air vents, 20 litres of rear under-seat storage, four speakers, a reverse camera and a 70 litre front boot. Safety equipment comprises of six airbags, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert rear collision warning and a door opening warning.

The Premium adds LED headlights and daytime running lights, a black roof, 16-inch alloy wheels, a faux leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rear USB-A port, a 360-degree camera setup, six speakers and a powered tailgate. It also gains driver assists such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition.

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