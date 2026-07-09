Proton eMas 5 now priced at SGD159k in Singapore, SGD1k lower as Category A COE price hits record high

In Cars, International News, Proton / by Jonathan James Tan / July 9 2026 4:28 pm

Proton curiously announced the Singaporean launch of the Proton eMas 5 today, even though the little EV’s price was actually already announced at The Car Expo in May. Although not mentioned anywhere in today’s release, we noticed something in the photo above – SGD158,988 is SGD1k lower than the SGD159,988 announced previously.

The thing is, two months ago, SGD159,988 converted to RM495k as we reported, but today, even the new lower price translates to RM501k. Such is the volatility of forex, but we must also keep in mind that all prices include the certificate of entitlement (COE), which for Category A closed yesterday at a record SGD129k (RM407k) in the latest bidding exercise.

Anyway, Proton says Singaporean eMas 5 buyers enjoy benefits such as charging credits, SGD5,000 ownership benefits, zero down-payment, a 10-year/200,000 km battery warranty, cross-border warranty and free Malaysia-Singapore data roaming for five years.

Only one variant is offered by authorised distributor Vincar Group, and it’s the Premium. Just like in Malaysia, the car has a 40.16-kWh LFP battery, a 325-km WLTP range, 6.6 kW AC (10-100% in 5.9 hours) charging, 71 kW DC (30-80% in 21 minutes) charging and one 116 PS/150 Nm rear motor (COE Cat A).

Kit’s the same as Malaysia’s too, including auto LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloys with 205/60 tyres, six speakers, a power tailgate, full ADAS, six airbags and a 360 camera. Colours are also the same, except we don’t see the new Jade Green. There’s Moonstone White, Graphite Silver, Slate Grey, Marble Cream and Quartz Rose, with an Alabaster White interior if your exterior is Quartz Rose; Flint Grey otherwise.

According to Proton, over 610,000 units of the car (including its Geely equivalent) have been sold globally. The Singapore showroom is located at 24 Leng Kee Road.

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