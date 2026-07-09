Singapore Category A COE hits record RM407,000

In Cars, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / July 9 2026 10:56 am

Singapore’s certificate of entitlement (COE) premium for Category A cars closed at a record S$129,000 (RM407,000) yesterday in the latest bidding exercise, beating the previous record of S$128,105 (RM404k) in October 2025 and S$123,847 (RM391k) in the last exercise, CNA reports.

Category A cars are non-full EVs with engines up to 1,600 cc and a power output up to 97 kW (132 PS), plus full-EVs with up to 110 kW (150 PS). When the Proton eMas 7 EV was first launched in Singapore in September 2025 as the 99-unit Founder’s Edition, it was a Category B car because it had 218 PS. A few months later, Proton launched a detuned version with 136 PS – this is a Category A car.

Category C’s (goods vehicles and buses) COE premium also hit a record S$95,000 (RM300k), while that for Category B (non-full EVs with engines above 1,600 cc or power output above 97 kW, or 132 PS, plus full-EVs with more than 110 kW, or 150 PS) grew nearly 6% to S$130,889 (RM413k).

For motorbikes and the open category (the latter can be used for any vehicle type but is usually used for large, luxury cars), the figures were S$10,201 (RM32k, up 2%) and S$129,801 (RM409k, up 0.6%) respectively.

“COE prices remain elevated because of the three-week period since the last exercise. We urge buyers and dealers to be prudent in bidding for COEs,” the Land Transport Authority said in a statement, adding that 4,950 bids were received and a quota of 3,214 COEs were available.

A COE is a quota licence that is needed to own and drive a vehicle in Singapore. It is valid for 10 years and is typically factored into the price of the vehicle being sold.

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